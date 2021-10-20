U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

Hexaware is proud to be a trusted technology partner for insurance companies and a Gold Sponsor for Guidewire Connections Reimagined 2021

·2 min read

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions company, works towards empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed. Our fastest-growing insurance technology domain specializes in providing Guidewire services for its Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance customers.

Hexaware Logo
Hexaware Logo

Hexaware strives to continuously improve in the insurance domain and share its experiences and learnings with the industry. The IT consulting company is glad to be part of Guidewire Connections, that will take place from November 1 to 4, 2021.

At the event, Hexaware will be co-presenting its perspective on the insurance digital transformation journey with a UK-based leading insurance provider, Admiral Insurance.

Dan Lewis, Head of IT – Digital, and Kevin Foley, Head of Technology – Digital at Admiral along with Vijay Raghavan, Head of Cloud Business – Hexaware Europe, will share their views on Admiral's journey with Guidewire - from living up to initial Admiral business expectations and then to partnering with Hexaware; from defining key success parameters and driving program success to successfully delivering one of the most complex digital programs in the UK P&C market.

Kevin Foley, Head of Technology – Digital, Admiral Group, said, "The main driver for the upgrade was due to end-of-life support and we required a solution to complete the upgrade of our Guidewire application from V8 to V10 with minimal disruption to our busy change agenda." He added, "Following a competitive tender process, Hexaware was chosen to partner with us on this journey given their previous experience in supporting Guidewire in the move from Angular to React. Overall, the upgrade was a success and we also provided added value to the business by incorporating new changes for the business whilst upgrading at the same time. During this time, the teams from both Admiral and Hexaware worked as one to help achieve a smooth transition onto the new platform."

"Hexaware is proud to partner with Admiral on their digital journey. The route to success for our team of experts on Guidewire implementation at our customers has always been automation-led, and we will continue to evolve with each successful customer implementation," says Vijay Raghavan, Head, Insurance Europe, Hexaware.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed. Learn more at http://www.hexaware.com.Take an immersive 360° virtual tour of our campuses worldwide at https://www.hexawareimmersive.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexaware-is-proud-to-be-a-trusted-technology-partner-for-insurance-companies-and-a-gold-sponsor-for-guidewire-connections-reimagined-2021-301404352.html

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

