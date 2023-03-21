Hexaware Technologies is a Proud Silver Sponsor of Duck Creek Formation 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a global provider of IT services and solutions, is pleased to be a silver sponsor for Duck Creek's annual Formation event, in Orlando, U.S., May 8-10, 2023.

Hexaware is one of the few System Integrator partners to win the Innovation Award for OnDemand Enablement Tooling from Duck Creek Technologies in the categories of CBO (Custom Business Object) Remediation and Claims Remediation.

The event offers 30+ sessions with business leaders sharing the latest advancements in P&C insurance and ample networking opportunities. The sessions will showcase demos and solutions highlighting innovative practices in today's digital world. For more information, check the agenda.

"Hexaware takes great pride in helping insurers with digital transformation using Duck Creek OnDemand SaaS-based insurance suite. Our solutions and services help P&C insurers globally to accelerate their cloud upgrade journey and launch a new line of business faster with assured stabilization. Join us at our booth to hear from our experts on how our Duck Creek offering, award-winning solutions, and automation suite enables insurers to engage with their customers better and improve operational efficiencies," said Milan Bhatt, EVP & Global Head, Healthcare & Insurance, Hexaware.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 29000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, modernize, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more.

