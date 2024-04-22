Hexcel (HXL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Hexcel (HXL) reported revenue of $472.3 million, up 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $474.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hexcel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Composite Materials : $251.50 million versus $258.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.

Net Sales- Space & Defense- Composite Materials : $94.70 million compared to the $89.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.

Net Sales- Industrial- Composite Materials : $33.30 million versus $45.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.9% change.

Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Engineered Products : $47.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $46.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.

Net Sales- Space & Defense- Engineered Products : $44.40 million compared to the $42.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year.

Net sales- Engineered products : $93.10 million compared to the $88.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.1% year over year.

Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Total : $299.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $298.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

Net Sales- Industrial : $33.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.9%.

Net Sales- Space & Defense : $139.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $132.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

Net sales- Composite Materials : $402.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $393.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

Net Sales- Industrial- Engineered Products : $0.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$0.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25%.

Operating income- Composite Materials: $63.70 million versus $42.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Story continues

View all Key Company Metrics for Hexcel here>>>



Shares of Hexcel have returned -14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research