Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.15

The board of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.15 on the 16th of February, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.9%, which is below the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Hexcel

Hexcel's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Based on the last payment, Hexcel was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 13%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Hexcel's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Hexcel's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.6% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings per share has been sinking by 17% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On Hexcel's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Hexcel's payments are rock solid. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Hexcel is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. See if the 14 analysts are forecasting a turnaround in our free collection of analyst estimates here. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.