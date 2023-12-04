Hexima Loses AU$835k Market Value But Insiders See Windfall Of AU$90k

Hexima Limited (ASX:HXL) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 22% decline in the stock price. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of AU$402.2k is now worth AU$492.4k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Hexima Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider John Tarrant made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$155k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.012 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.018), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

John Tarrant bought a total of 27.36m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.015. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Hexima Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Hexima insiders own about AU$1.4m worth of shares (which is 45% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Hexima Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Hexima insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hexima. At Simply Wall St, we found 5 warning signs for Hexima that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

