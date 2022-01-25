U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,337.75
    -66.00 (-1.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,990.00
    -263.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,211.75
    -289.25 (-1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,999.50
    -32.20 (-1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.70
    +0.39 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.60
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.07 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1277
    -0.0054 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0160 (+0.92%)
     

  • Vix

    32.94
    +4.09 (+14.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3470
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8720
    -0.0880 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,573.27
    +3,323.00 (+9.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    832.60
    +21.99 (+2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,363.61
    +66.46 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

HEXO Provides Update on "The Path Forward"; Maintains #1 Position in Canada and Announces Redecan Product and Market Expansion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HEXO Operations Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HEXO

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated May 11, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 7, 2021 and amended and restated on May 25, 2021.

GATINEAU, Québec., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) ("HEXO" or the “Company"), a leading producer of high-quality cannabis products, today provided an update on its previously announced strategic plan, "The Path Forward", designed to solidify HEXO’s position as the number one cannabis company in Canada by recreational market share, with the goal of becoming the first amongst its peers to be cash flow positive from operations.

“The Path Forward is made up of both expense and growth initiatives. Today’s announcement of new product launches supports our strategy to accelerate growth through organic market share gains and speaks to our commercial capabilities and strong innovation pipeline,” said Scott Cooper, CEO of HEXO. “To that end, HEXO is seeing significant demand for its products and brands across multiple categories and geographies and we continue to remain focused on our growth objectives.”

HEXO is committed to providing its shareholders with updates as the Company executes the strategic plan. Today’s announcement provides updates to one of the five strategic pillars: (i) “Accelerate growth through organic market share gains”.

Accelerate Growth Through Organic Market Share Gains

i. Redecan announces expansion into the low-cost, high-margin edible cannabis market with Redebles

Today, HEXO’s subsidiary, Redecan, announced that it had entered the cannabis edibles category in Canada with a new gummy confection called Redebles.

Redebles are a unique flavour-forward experience containing four gummies at 10 mg of THC per pack and sold at an MSRP of $5.95. The gummies are made with CO2 extracted cannabis distillate, vegan friendly and gluten free ingredients, and are sugar coated.

Redecan is the brand leader across several cannabis product categories. Today’s news marks the brand’s entrance into edibles; the fastest growing cannabis category in Canada. HEXO hopes that Redecan’s innovative, low-cost, and high-quality edible offering will disrupt the marketplace and quickly become an industry leader.

ii. Redecan enters new markets

HEXO is also pleased to announce that Redecan’s best-selling products are now available for sale in additional Canadian provinces, including Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Manitoba. Redecan is now represented in nine provinces and territories.

iii. HEXO expands Latitude, a brand with products ranging from sexual wellness to beauty and beyond

Today, HEXO’s subsidiary Latitude launched additional innovative wellness products including a transdermal cream and a CBD-forward body lotion.

HEXO’s commitment to Latitude highlights the Company’s focus on innovation and understanding of the sophisticated and maturing cannabis customer.

iv. Additional product launches

Today, HEXO also launched additional new products including, Original Stash Vape, Super Sour Diesel, OS.ONE Durban Poison and Garlic Jelly pre-rolls and dried flower, and UP Cannabis 3.5g bags of Ultra Sour, Lemon Z and Gelato 29.

Market Share Update

HEXO remains focused on its mission to become the leading Canadian licensed cannabis producer. To achieve this goal, the Company maintains its position as a producer across several product categories across multiple geographies and is working to capture additional market share in categories and geographies where the Company has identified growth opportunities.

To that end, HEXO believes that market share data is an important indicator of competitiveness in the Canadian recreational cannabis marketplace and a predictive indicator of sustainable revenues.

Below is a snapshot of HEXO’s position in the Canadian recreational marketplace according to Headset, a third-party cannabis data and market intelligence solution, on a three-month rolling average for October, November and December 2021.

  • #1 in Canadian market share

  • #1 overall producer across all categories in Ontario and Alberta

  • #1 pre-roll producer in Canada

  • #1 beverage producer in Canada

  • #1 capsule producer in Canada

  • #1 oil producer in Canada

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("Forward-Looking Statements"). Forward-Looking Statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these Forward-Looking Statements. Forward-Looking Statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these Forward-Looking Statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto as at and for the three months ended October 31, 2021. Additional information about HEXO is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov, including the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended July 31, 2021 dated October 29, 2021.

About HEXO

HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market. HEXO serves the Canadian recreational market with a brand portfolio including HEXO, Redecan, UP Cannabis, Namaste Original Stash, 48North, Trail Mix, Bake Sale, REUP and Latitude brands, and the medical market in Canada, Israel and Malta. The Company also serves the Colorado market through its Powered by HEXO® strategy and Truss CBD USA, a joint venture with Molson-Coors. With the completion of HEXO's recent acquisitions of Redecan and 48North, HEXO is a leading cannabis products company in Canada by recreational market share. For more information, please visit hexocorp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

invest@hexo.com
www.hexocorp.com

Media Relations:

(819)-317-0526
media@hexo.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nike Stock Is Beaten Down. Buy It Now, Analyst Says.

    Wells Fargo analyst Kate Fitzsimmons upgraded the stock to Overweight from Equal Weight, with a target for the price of $175.

  • Credit Suisse Signals Deeper Loss as Charges Mount, Clients Pull

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG closed out a scandal-tainted year by warning of a deeper quarterly loss as charges mount and business slows at its two biggest units.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall as Stocks Mixed on Fed, Earnings: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeNasdaq Days Like This Once Were Common. During the Dot-Com

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy Now That Value Stocks Are Hot and Growth Stocks Are Cold

    After underperforming growth stocks for 11 out of the last 13 years, value stocks are finally having their time in the sun. If value stocks do end up outperforming growth stocks in 2022, it will be the first time that has happened since 2016. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is an excellent value stock worth buying and holding over the long term, while Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) looks like one growth stock that is too cheap to ignore.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock in 2022 -- And Never Sell

    Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the largest corporations in the world, boasting a monster market cap of $2.7 trillion. It may be difficult to believe that the California-based company still has significant room to grow at these levels. Apple's signature device, the iPhone, was first released in 2007.

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Nasdaq Will Fall Into Bear Market, Wharton’s Siegel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A “rocky” stretch for U.S. stocks is far from over, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes poised to fall into bear markets thanks to the Federal Reserve’s newfound zeal to undercut inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon

  • 3 Money Machine Stocks to Buy at 52-Week Lows

    Well, the market meltdown of early 2022 is giving investors another chance to buy heaps of stocks that once rocketed upwards at a deep discount. Here's how patient investors who buy these stocks now could come out miles ahead down the road. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) stock has lost nearly half its value since reaching a peak last November.

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    The 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to these four exceptional growth and value stocks.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • 5 Reasons to Sell Plug Power Stock in 2022

    Despite nearly a decade of development, the fuel cell maker's future remains uncertain and unprofitable.

  • GE Stock, Raytheon Fall On Mixed Earnings, Weak Guidance

    Raytheon and GE earnings topped Q4 2021 views, but revenue came in light. The aerospace giants also gave weak 2022 guidance. GE stock and Raytheon fell.

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • Forget Interest Rates: I'm Still Buying These 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Over the past several months, rising interest rates have caused many investors to reduce their exposure to higher-growth tech stocks. At the beginning of the year, I also sold a few of my weaker growth stocks -- including Snap, Pinterest, Palantir, and Bumble -- to raise more cash. Here are two high-growth stocks I still increased my exposure to, even as rising interest rates created a hostile market for the entire cohort.

  • 3M Reports Better-Than-Expected Earnings. The Stock Inches Higher.

    3M reports fourth-quarter earnings of $2.31 a share and free cash flow of $1.5 billion on sales of $8.6 billion.

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Earnings Beat the Estimations, but They Don't Inspire Confidence

    Posting a solid earnings result might be the best among all the methods to stop the stock's decline. Such was the case with International Business Machines(NYSE: IBM), which currently offers an attractive yield of over 5%.

  • IBM’s Earnings Signal Good News for Microsoft Stock—and Maybe the Whole Market

    Tech stocks are set to take a beating Tuesday, as the Nasdaq pushes deeper into correction territory. Strong earnings could be a lifeline for investors.

  • 4 Stocks Begging to Be Bought During the January Sell-Off

    A stock market correction is the perfect opportunity to pick up these high-quality stocks at a discount.