Is HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for HEXO

How Much Debt Does HEXO Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that HEXO had CA$32.0m of debt in April 2021, down from CA$79.5m, one year before. But it also has CA$81.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has CA$49.1m net cash.

A Look At HEXO's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that HEXO had liabilities of CA$69.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of CA$56.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CA$81.0m and CA$29.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total CA$15.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded HEXO shares are worth a total of CA$650.6m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, HEXO also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if HEXO can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Story continues

Over 12 months, HEXO reported revenue of CA$112m, which is a gain of 62%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is HEXO?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months HEXO lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of CA$41m and booked a CA$214m accounting loss. With only CA$49.1m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. HEXO's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for HEXO you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.