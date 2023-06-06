Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR) shareholders have earned a 81% CAGR over the last three years

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. One such superstar is Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR), which saw its share price soar 450% in three years. It's also up 15% in about a month. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

View our latest analysis for Hextar Global Berhad

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Hextar Global Berhad was able to grow its EPS at 95% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 77% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 67.91, the market remains optimistic.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Hextar Global Berhad has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Hextar Global Berhad the TSR over the last 3 years was 488%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Hextar Global Berhad shareholders have gained 38% (in total) over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. That falls short of the 81% it has made, for shareholders, each year, over three years. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hextar Global Berhad you should know about.

We will like Hextar Global Berhad better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here