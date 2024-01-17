Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR) Shares Could Be 34% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Hextar Global Berhad is RM0.63 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Hextar Global Berhad is estimated to be 34% overvalued based on current share price of RM0.83

Hextar Global Berhad's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -61%

How far off is Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM117.2m RM136.3m RM153.4m RM168.4m RM181.8m RM193.8m RM204.8m RM215.2m RM225.1m RM234.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 21.80% Est @ 16.33% Est @ 12.49% Est @ 9.81% Est @ 7.93% Est @ 6.62% Est @ 5.70% Est @ 5.05% Est @ 4.60% Est @ 4.29% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10% RM106 RM112 RM114 RM114 RM112 RM108 RM104 RM98.7 RM93.7 RM88.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.1b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM235m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10%– 3.6%) = RM3.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM3.6b÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= RM1.4b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM2.4b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.8, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

KLSE:HEXTAR Discounted Cash Flow January 17th 2024

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hextar Global Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.980. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Hextar Global Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for HEXTAR.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Hextar Global Berhad, we've compiled three further aspects you should consider:

