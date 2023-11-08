Hextar Global Berhad's (KLSE:HEXTAR) top owners are private companies with 59% stake, while 18% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

Significant control over Hextar Global Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

Hextar Holdings Sdn Bhd. owns 59% of the company

17% of Hextar Global Berhad is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 59% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 18% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Hextar Global Berhad.

Check out our latest analysis for Hextar Global Berhad

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hextar Global Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Hextar Global Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Hextar Global Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hextar Global Berhad. Our data shows that Hextar Holdings Sdn Bhd. is the largest shareholder with 59% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.0% and 4.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Choo Meng Ong, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

Story continues

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Hextar Global Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Hextar Global Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM2.9b, and insiders have RM485m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 18% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Hextar Global Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 59%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Hextar Global Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hextar Global Berhad that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.