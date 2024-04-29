Hextar Industries Berhad (KLSE:HEXIND) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Hextar Industries Berhad (KLSE:HEXIND) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hextar Industries Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM88m ÷ (RM734m - RM279m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Hextar Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Trade Distributors industry average of 10% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Hextar Industries Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Hextar Industries Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Hextar Industries Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Hextar Industries Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 19% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 212% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 38% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

Our Take On Hextar Industries Berhad's ROCE

Overall, Hextar Industries Berhad gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 105% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Hextar Industries Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

