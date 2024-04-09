Hextar Retail Berhad's (KLSE:HEXRTL) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Hextar Retail Berhad's (KLSE:HEXRTL) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.8% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hextar Retail Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hextar Retail Berhad is:

0.7% = RM1.1m ÷ RM151m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.01.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Hextar Retail Berhad's Earnings Growth And 0.7% ROE

It is hard to argue that Hextar Retail Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 3.0%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Hextar Retail Berhad was still able to see a decent net income growth of 13% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Hextar Retail Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 9.2% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is HEXRTL fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Hextar Retail Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 67% (or a retention ratio of 33%) for Hextar Retail Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Hextar Retail Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Hextar Retail Berhad has some positive attributes. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Hextar Retail Berhad and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

