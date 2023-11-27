Hexza Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HEXZA) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.05

The board of Hexza Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HEXZA) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.05 on the 19th of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 5.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Hexza Corporation Berhad Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 2.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 157%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The most recent annual payment of MYR0.05 is about the same as the annual payment 10 years ago. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Hexza Corporation Berhad's EPS has declined at around 2.3% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

We're Not Big Fans Of Hexza Corporation Berhad's Dividend

Overall, while the dividend being raised can be good, there are some concerns about its long term sustainability. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Hexza Corporation Berhad you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

