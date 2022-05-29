Hey grads, clean up your social (media) life before you get to campus or your new job

Teens say the darndest things and their words can come back to haunt them far beyond getting grounded for the weekend. This is especially true when a think-they-already-know-everything-ager posts something shady on social media that they can’t walk back when they grow up and come to their ever-loving senses.

The internet never forgets and tweets, Facebook posts or even Snapchat videos they thought would disappear – can have devastating effects. Like when a recent high school grad realizes that their first-choice college ran a quick Google search on their name, found some offensive posts and rescinded their admission. That’s happened at Harvard, Cornell, Marquette University and many schools in recent years.

Also bad? When a fresh-faced college grad gets to the interview phase for a new job only to be cut over a Facebook photo. “I was in an interview and [they] checked my social media pages, saw a picture of me enjoying a drink upon disembarking a cruise (which, by the way, I usually never drink) and accused me of being an unreliable alcoholic,” Sean Sullivan, who now works in the PR industry, wrote in an email.

Whether fair or not, perception is a big deal. In the same vein as updating your transcripts or resume, cleaning up your social media presence is a requirement for college admissions and job hunting. Here are some big red flags to look for on any Twitter, Facebook and Instagram timelines.

Posts about sensitive issues: Free speech is a right, but freedom from the impact of your words isn’t and a recruiter or would-be manager could easily dismiss you as a candidate over incendiary comments, even if they agree with them. We’re all passionate about various social, political and environmental issues, but a harshly worded Twitter post isn’t changing anyone’s mind in your favor and it could cost you big time.

Offensive comments about individuals or groups: A joke that you made in a Facebook post in 2015 might have seemed mild at the time, but standards for what is acceptable have changed dramatically. Even if you didn’t mean to offend, the same language you used back then might sound very different today and it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Party time: Sure, a 30-second video showing you conquering a two-story beer bong might seem awesome to your friends, but your future boss might not be so impressed. Posting over-the-top content for everyone to see probably isn’t going to help your case when you’re college searching or job hunting.

These are the absolute basics for cleaning your social media profiles. You should also make some other tweaks, such as editing your bio to remove anything that might get misinterpreted or raise red flags.

Cleanup time

You’re staring at 10 years of social media postings and wondering how on Earth you’re going to wrangle it all, right? The good news is that there are some super simple ways to tackle the problem, regardless of where your posts live.

Facebook

Facebook’s built-in tools are actually pretty good for this sort of thing. From your desktop web browser, head to Facebook and then click the down arrow in the top corner of the page. Here, select Settings & Privacy, Settings, then the Privacy tab on the left-hand menu. In this menu, do the following:

Set “Who can see your future posts?” to Friends or, if you want maximum privacy, Only Me .

Set “Who can see the people, Pages and lists you follow?” to Only Me .

Set “Who can look you up using the email address you provided?” to Only Me .

Set “Who can look you up using the phone number you provided?” to Only Me .

Set “Do you want search engines outside of Facebook to link to your profile?” to No .

Most importantly, under Your Activity , select the option to Limit Past Posts to turn all your previous posts to Friends Only .

You can also manually sift through posts you’ve been tagged in by other people by selecting the Use Activity Log option and removing yourself from questionable posts, pics and videos.

Twitter

Twitter posts are public by default, so you have two options here: Either set your profile to private – which limits the visibility of your posts to people who already follow you – or delete the posts themselves. Here’s how to go private:

Head to Twitter and select the Settings & Privacy menu from your desktop web browser.

Select Privacy and Safety and then click Protect Your Tweets to make your account private.

Deleting your tweets is the other option and often the better one. It ensures that any weird posts from your past will never haunt you, but there’s also a downside: losing all those old memories.

To erase them, head into your Twitter settings, then Your Account and select Download an archive of your data before deleting tweets so that you have a record of them for later if you need or want to look through them. After you’ve done that, you can recruit a helpful tool called Tweet Delete:

From your browser, head to Tweet Delete and sign in with your Twitter account.

Verify your permissions on Twitter to allow the tool to delete the tweets you authorize.

Once back on the Tweet Delete page (it’ll take you there automatically), select Delete Tweets .

On the next page, you can select what tweets you want to delete based on the timeframe. For example, deleting tweets older than three months will wipe out anything you posted before that time.

The Tweet Delete tool can only delete the most recent 3,200 tweets, so if you have more than that, you’ll have to upload the Twitter archive data file you downloaded earlier.

Pay someone else to do it

Of course, if you can’t be bothered to sift through your social media posts yourself – or the task is just too overwhelming – plenty of people will take care of it for you – for a fee.

Reputation management company BrandYourself will scour the internet for things that could turn off an employer or college admissions office. They’ll nix publicly viewable posts that mention alcohol and drug use and references to sex or sensitive topics like religion and politics. It’s a complete digital makeover for a cool $99.

Scrubber Social offers a similar service while also touting that it targets fake news posts you might have shared. Run the tool on your social accounts and it’ll highlight sketchy posts. It also scans comments made by friends on your posts that might implicate you in unsavory activities. You can run a single report for free, but ongoing use with a premium subscription costs $29 for the first month and $9 per month after that.

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer tech columnist. Email her at jj@techish.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JenniferJolly. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

