Hey, kids: Put a rocket in space and win a million dollars in Base 11 Space Challenge

News Brief: Students from colleges and universities in the U.S. and Canada are being recruited for the Base 11 Space Challenge, a $1 million competition to encourage the development of a liquid-fueled, single-stage rocket powerful enough to reach 100 kilometers (62 miles) in altitude. That height marks the internationally accepted boundary of space. Deadline for winning the $1 million grand prize is Dec. 30, 2021, and there’ll be smaller incentive prizes awarded along the way. The program aims to boost participation by women and minorities in aerospace. For details and instructions on how to enter, check out the Space Challenge website.

