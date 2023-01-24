U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

HeyAuto Enters into Multi-Year, Exclusive Distribution Deal with American Vehicle Data Privacy Trailblazer Privacy4Cars

·3 min read

HeyAuto and Privacy4Cars partner to revolutionize automotive data protection across all Canadian dealerships with HeyAuto being granted exclusive distribution rights to Privacy4Cars' cutting-edge, patented data protection technology

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyAuto announced today an exclusive, multi-year distribution agreement with Privacy4Cars, a privacy-tech company focused on identifying the challenges posed by vehicle data and creating solutions to better protect consumers. Through this partnership, HeyAuto and Privacy4Cars have committed to providing ongoing software solutions dedicated to personal data privacy for vehicle owners.

For more information about HeyAuto, please visit www.heyauto.com.
"Our commitment at HeyAuto is a holistic vehicle ownership experience. We are honored to be selected as the exclusive distributor of Privacy4Cars' game-changing software for all Canadian dealerships," said the President of HeyAuto, Brett Jones.

HeyAuto is an automotive ecosystem made up of a suite of products and services to help dealers stay better connected to their customers and help car owners take control of their automotive ownership experience. It will leverage Privacy4Cars' proprietary data deletion solution, regarded in the automotive channels as the most simple, efficient, effective, and auditable solution to meet increasing regulatory requirements and protect consumers, to offer dealerships in its network new tools to clear consumer Personal Information often left behind in vehicles. Powered by Privacy4Cars' platform and patented technologies, HeyAuto will facilitate this service exclusively for all dealer rooftops across Canada.

"We're pleased to offer the Privacy4Cars solution to all Canadian dealers through our exclusive partnership with heyauto.com," said Andrea Amico, Founder, and CEO, Privacy4Cars. Increasing regulatory attention related to consumers in the Canadian automotive industry has many dealerships scrambling to find the tools necessary to fall into compliance. HeyAuto's suite of micro-services and the scalability of their technology made them the obvious choice for Privacy4Cars to integrate their proprietary technology. Dealerships on HeyAuto's platform will not only be able to reduce their business risk but lead in customer experience, boost their reputation and deliver consumers the peace of mind that their privacy and personal data are protected.

To learn more about this partnership please visit: https://heyauto.com/datawipe.

For more information about HeyAuto, please visit www.heyauto.com. For more information about Privacy4Cars, please visit https://privacy4cars.com.

ABOUT HEYAUTO, INC.

HeyAuto is an automotive technology ecosystem, offering "à la carte" style micro-services that dealerships can plug and play to offer a more connected experience for their customers. For consumers, HeyAuto enables a "Full-Service" car ownership experience that greatly enhances the overall consumer journey. The tools available in the consumer's "Glovebox" allow for increased dealership engagement with their consumers, leading to elevated trust and retention, increased loyalty and brand advocacy, and innovative ways to gain new customers.
HeyAuto is transforming the overall customer experience for both consumers and dealerships. Learn more at https://heyauto.com/.

ABOUT PRIVACY4CARS

Privacy4Cars is the first and only technology company focused on identifying and resolving data privacy issues across the automotive ecosystem. Our mission, Driving Privacy, means offering a suite of services to expand protections for individuals and companies alike, by focusing on privacy, safety, security, and compliance. Privacy4Cars' patented solution helps users quickly and confidently clear vehicle users' personal information (phone numbers, call logs, location history, garage door codes, and more) while building compliance records. For more information, please visit https://privacy4cars.com/.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heyauto-enters-into-multi-year-exclusive-distribution-deal-with-american-vehicle-data-privacy-trailblazer-privacy4cars-301728821.html

SOURCE HeyAuto

