HeyCoin launches a decentralized friendly community around $Hey.

HeyCoin

HeyCoin emerges as a decentralized platform where $Hey comes to utilize and provides a better way to build friendly communities.

San Francisco, CA, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hey Coin establishes itself as a decentralized platform and strives to build a healthy/friendly community. Twitter is the #1 social media platform for Crypto users/investors/enthusiasts and people utilize hashtags & $’s in front of their projects as methods of sharing their favorite decentralized applications/projects. $Hey utilized by the crypto world to start communicating with a formal $Hey through Twitter. It is a good form of organic marketing & is a lot more fun & interesting than the average Twitter community.













To start with formal Hey while the users/investors/enthusiasts are creating communications and build a community to start spreading the word. Whenever someone is replying to a message, starting the conversation with “hey” is an ideal greeting & just throwing the dollar sign in front of it makes it so unique! $Hey is a good way to get the name out in the space and it is just so simple/organic that anyone can say it. Complexity isn't the project plan, the mission is to form a friendly community around $Hey and bring back classic meme slang!

Website URL: https://heycoin.co/



CONTACT: Contact person name: Heythan Nakamoto Webmail: info-at-Heycoin.co



