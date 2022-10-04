U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.22
    +2.59 (+3.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.00
    +32.00 (+1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.50 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    +0.0162 (+1.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1478
    +0.0159 (+1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1200
    -0.5000 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,335.16
    +778.77 (+3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.83
    +15.39 (+3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

HF Foods Announces Receipt of Delisting Determination From Nasdaq; Requests Hearing

HF Foods Group Inc.
·4 min read
HF Foods Group Inc.
HF Foods Group Inc.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the United States (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), announced today that the Company received a Staff Delisting Determination (the “Staff Determination”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) on September 28, 2022 stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). As previously disclosed, the Company was unable to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022. The Staff Determination will not immediately result in the suspension of trading or delisting of the Company’s common stock, and the Nasdaq Listing Rules provide a procedure for the Company to appeal the Staff Determination and seek a stay pending the appeal as described below.

Today the Company is appealing the Staff Determination by requesting a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Hearings Panel”) to present its plan to regain compliance with the applicable listing requirements. In connection with its request for a hearing, the Company also is requesting that the suspension and delisting of its common stock be stayed pending the hearing and decision of the Hearings Panel. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Hearings Panel will have 15 days to decide on the request for a further stay pending the hearing. According to the Staff Determination, hearings are typically scheduled to occur approximately 30-45 days after the date of the hearing request.

As previously disclosed, the filing of the delinquent reports has been delayed as a result of an ongoing review of accounting issues relating to the Company’s business combination with B&R Global Holdings, Inc. on November 4, 2019 (the “B&R Merger”) in response to an SEC comment letter, in addition to an internal review relating to a previously disclosed SEC investigation (the “SEC Investigation”). After the Company engaged in correspondence and discussions with the Staff of the SEC (the “SEC Staff”) regarding the accounting issues surrounding the B&R Merger, the SEC Staff verbally, and subsequently, on September 12, 2022, by written notice, informed the Company that the SEC Staff had completed their review of the Company’s periodic reports. Based on the SEC Staff’s determinations and the Company’s own legacy positions, the Company determined that it would not need to restate its historical financials based on the accounting issues surrounding the B&R Merger.

The SEC Investigation remains ongoing at this time. However, the Special Investigation Committee of the Board has reached certain factual conclusions that have been shared with the Company’s management and its auditors, and the Company’s management is working diligently with its independent auditors and other advisors to complete the review and procedures relating to these factual conclusions. The Company intends to file with the SEC all delinquent reports and regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements as soon as practicable and prior to the hearing. Although the Company and its independent auditors and advisors are working diligently in an effort to file the delinquent reports on this timeline, there can be no assurance that this will happen or that the Hearings Panel will grant the Company’s request for a stay pending the hearing.

About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc., headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian/Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. With 18 distribution centers strategically located throughout the nation, HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine. With an in-house proprietary ordering and inventory control network, more than 15,000 established customers in 46 states, and strong relations with growers and suppliers of food products in the US, South America and China, HF Foods Group is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant foods and supplies at economical prices to its large and growing base of customers. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:
Investors@hffoodsgroup.com
(404) 836 - 0852


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks rally as investors hope for policy pivot

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the broad-based rally in stocks and crude oil prices.

  • Why Nio Shares Took Off Today

    As Nio expands outside of China, investors are paying close attention to how it may perform globally.

  • Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Are Bouncing Back Today

    Joining in the rally (surprisingly) are cruise stocks Carnival (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH). On Friday, industry bellwether Carnival announced a massive miss on its third-quarter earnings report -- $0.65 per share in losses, much worse than Wall Street's predicted loss of $0.13 per share -- and revenue that was a whopping $800 million below projections. Adding to investors' misery, Carnival warned that the fourth quarter is shaping up to be below average for bookings, and that the company is anticipating another loss.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • What's Propelling Shares of Plug Power Higher Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) started off the new month on an auspicious note, climbing 3.9% Monday, and investors' enthusiasm is continuing Tuesday. The fuel cell stock was up by another 6.9% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. While one analyst's bearish take on Plug Power's stock may have some traders looking to exit their positions, a greater number are clicking the buy button in response to the broader market's rise Tuesday.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • Why FaZe Holdings Stock Got Smashed Again Today

    There's risk to any investment, and that includes esports company FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ: FAZE). The company came public already via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). SPAC stocks have interesting structures because insiders typically own the majority of the shares outstanding.

  • 6 reasons to be super bullish on Amazon stock: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Jefferies analyst’s valuation on Amazon shares as well as his own take on why the stock may be oversold.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There is always an opportunity cost to consider -- like earning a worse return as a result of making a poor investment decision. A couple of stocks that look too risky to buy with even free money are Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and BlackBerry (NYSE: BB).

  • Intel, Micron, Nvidia stocks climb as the White House preps new export restrictions

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in semiconductor stocks as the Biden administration considers putting new export restrictions in place.

  • Why Shares of Credit Suisse Are Rising Today

    Shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) traded 9.5% higher as of 1:29 p.m. ET Tuesday, as stocks rallied and as fears over the financial health of the bank seemed to dissipate. The market rose today after the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked its benchmark interest rate by 0.25%, which is lower than experts had initially thought, leading investors to wonder if the Federal Reserve will also soon slow the pace of rate hikes. Credit Suisse, however, has been dealing with its own mess, as losses from scandals in its investment bank, such as exposure to Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital, have forced management to think about an expensive and arduous overhaul of the embattled unit.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Wall Street Sees S&P 500 Falling Further After Bear-Market Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks aren’t buying this stock-market rally.Firms from HSBC Holdings Plc to Credit Suisse Group AG are skeptical that the S&P 500 Index has reached its ultimate low and warning that US equity prices still don’t fully reflect the risks of higher interest rates on earnings and valuations. Aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve in an attempt to fight the hottest US inflation in four decades can do further damage to corporate bottom lines and, in tu

  • 11 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best American dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historical performance, and go directly to read 5 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Due to the rising inflation and continuous interest rate hikes this year, dividend stocks are in […]

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4

    There's no guarantee these Buffett stocks will take off. But the chances appear to be pretty good.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy In October and Never Sell

    These rapidly growing businesses are performing much better than their beaten-down stock prices would suggest.

  • The Federal Reserve's chance of a policy error 'has increased': JPMorgan

    JP Morgan sounds the alarm bell on what the Federal Reserve is doing on interest rates.

  • Rivian: Q3 production jumps 67%, reaffirms production forecast

    A dose of good news for Rivian (RIVN) has shares of the EV truckmaker on the move today.