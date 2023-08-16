HF Foods Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HFFG) last week's 10% decline must have disappointed retail investors who have a significant stake

Key Insights

HF Foods Group's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

46% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insider ownership in HF Foods Group is 27%

A look at the shareholders of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 53% to be precise, is retail investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While insiders who own 27% came under pressure after market cap dropped to US$257m last week,retail investors took the most losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of HF Foods Group, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for HF Foods Group

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HF Foods Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that HF Foods Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see HF Foods Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in HF Foods Group. Raymond Ni is currently the company's largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. Zhou Ni is the second largest shareholder owning 10% of common stock, and Xiao Mou Zhang holds about 5.0% of the company stock. Xiao Mou Zhang, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Story continues

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of HF Foods Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of HF Foods Group Inc.. Insiders own US$69m worth of shares in the US$257m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 53% stake in HF Foods Group, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 4.2%, of the HF Foods Group stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand HF Foods Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for HF Foods Group you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.