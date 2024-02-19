This HF Foods Group Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in HF Foods Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HFFG ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

HF Foods Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director Xiao Mou Zhang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$265k worth of shares at a price of US$4.82 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.84). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Xiao Mou Zhang.

Xiao Mou Zhang bought 140.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$4.73. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does HF Foods Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 23% of HF Foods Group shares, worth about US$49m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About HF Foods Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded HF Foods Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in HF Foods Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

