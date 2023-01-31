U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,076.60
    +58.83 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,086.04
    +368.95 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,584.55
    +190.74 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.94
    +46.22 (+2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.03
    +1.13 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.80
    +4.60 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0871
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.0220 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2320
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0700
    -0.2880 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,959.97
    +208.77 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.63
    +0.84 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,771.70
    -13.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

HF Foods Provides Update to Shareholders

HF Foods Group Inc.
·3 min read
HF Foods Group Inc.
HF Foods Group Inc.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the United States (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), announced today that the Company has filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company believes that it is now in full compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic reports with the SEC.

The Company intends to timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 no later than March 16, 2023.

About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc., headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian/Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. With 18 distribution centers strategically located throughout the nation, HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine. With more than 15,000 established customers in 46 states, and strong relations with growers and suppliers of food products in the US, South America and China, HF Foods is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant foods and supplies at economical prices to its large and growing base of customers. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements which contain our current expectations about our future results. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as “believes,” “intends,” and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in all of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks that the Company may not regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements relating to the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders within any applicable grace period, the risk that the Company will be unable to submit a plan to regain compliance to Nasdaq before any applicable due date or that any such plan may not be accepted by Nasdaq, statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Investors@hffoodsgroup.com

(404) 836-0852


Recommended Stories

  • Chipmaker AMD Beats Fourth-Quarter Targets But Sales Outlook Light

    Advanced Micro Devices cleared Wall Street's hurdles for the fourth quarter but set a lower bar for the current period.

  • Why Phillips 66 Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) fell more than 5% by 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the refining company's stock price were its lackluster fourth-quarter results. Adjusted pre-tax income from its chemicals segment declined from $135 million in the third quarter to $52 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth aims to close out January with a bang.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Almost 5% Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell star Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped 4.7% through 11:45 a.m. ET Tuesday morning after the company secured a long-term supply agreement with British hydrogen technologies company Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT). Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson Matthey will supply Plug with components for membrane electrode assemblies and specifically with "catalysts, membranes, and catalyst coated membranes (CCM)" -- essential parts for building fuel cells. Plug says that partnering with Johnson Matthey will "strengthen its supply chain and help meet the growing demand for fuel cells and electrolyzers."

  • Snap earnings: Stock plunges following Q4 results

    Snap (SNAP) reported its Q4 2022 earnings on Jan. 31, meeting analysts' expectations on revenue and user growth, but clocking a net loss and weak guidance for this year's Q1.

  • Apple (AAPL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Apple's (AAPL) first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings are likely to have suffered from disruptions at its China partner Foxconn's factory in Zhengzhou, as well as the shrinking demand for iPhone.

  • Lucid stock falls amid talks of potential buyout from the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund

    Lucid shares fall after initially rising on talks of a possible buyout from the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund.

  • Why Ford Stock Is in the Fast Lane Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) stepped on the accelerator, and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is going along for the ride. Shares of Ford traded up as much as 5.3% on Tuesday after crosstown rival GM handily beat expectations. On Tuesday, it was news from General Motors that was giving Ford shares a push.

  • Bernard Arnault Takes On Elon Musk With SPAC Deal to Take Lotus Public

    (Bloomberg) -- A blank-check firm affiliated with Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man, just reached a deal to take a potential challenger to No. 2 billionaire Elon Musk onto the public markets.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesWall Street Is

  • Caterpillar stock declines on mixed Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Caterpillar.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note

    A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • These 2 ‘Oversold’ Stocks Could Be Ready for a Comeback, Say Analysts

    While stocks have rallied this past January, giving a good start to 2023, there’s no doubt that last year was decidedly bearish. A receding tide pulls back all boats, and that complicates the art of successful stock picking. The key to winning in a complicated environment like this is to find stocks that may be down – but are poised for a comeback. With this in mind, we've used the TipRank database to pinpoint two stocks that the analysts believe, in their words, are 'oversold' and are primed fo

  • Pfizer Loses $40 Billion of Value in Worst Month Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Pfizer Inc. suffered their biggest monthly decline since June 2020 as investors anticipated a troubled path ahead for the drugmaker’s Covid products.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Bu

  • ‘Sucker’s rally’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash — now he's predicting the downfall of crypto, calling it ‘fool’s gold.’ He likes these 3 assets instead

    Could he be right (again)?

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Jan. 25. The telecom giant's revenue from continuing operations rose 1% year over year to $31.3 billion, but missed analysts' expectations by $70 million.

  • Why Stitch Fix Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) jumped today, even though there was no news out on the online styling service. Instead, the stock seemed to go higher because it's seen as a potential AI play due to the data science and algorithms it uses to select clothes for its customers. As of 12:18 p.m. ET, the stock was up 16.1%.

  • 2 High-Risk, High-Reward Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023

    If you were wondering what Buffett's second rule is, it's to remember the first rule. If you are willing to incorporate some above-average risk tolerance into your portfolio, read on for a look at two Buffett-backed stocks that have the potential to deliver explosive wins for risk-tolerant investors. With the company valued at more than $51 billion and trading at 25 times expected forward sales, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is the most growth-dependent stock in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by some metrics.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks To Buy According To Analysts

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks To Buy According To Analysts. The global lithium market was worth $7.1 billion in 2021, and it is forecasted to be valued at $15.45 billion […]