HFactor Unveils Eye-Catching New Wave Design, Debuts Blackbeary Flavor and Multi-Pack

HFactor, Inc.
·4 min read
  • HWTR
HFactor, Inc.
Colorful redesign of eco-conscious, recyclable packaging debuts at Natural Products Expo West 2022 along with a flavor inspired by multi-platinum songwriter/producer/performer Poo Bear

Colorful redesign of eco-conscious, recyclable packaging
NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HFactor (OTCMKTS: HWTR), the manufacturer and distributor of award-winning hydrogen infused water, today debuted a refreshed look for its eco-conscious, recyclable packaging and launched a multi-pack option that includes four 11-ounce and four 20-ounce pouches of the top-selling Original HFactor. HFactor’s new pouches and cans feature bright, bold colors and a wavy pattern flowing across the packaging to draw new eyes to the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits of hydrogen infused water that enhances the way the body recovers.

HFactor also unveiled “Blackbeary,” the latest addition to its list of popular flavors. Blackbeary was inspired by HFactor investor and multi-platinum songwriter/producer/performer Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, and will be introduced alongside the color-splashed packaging at Expo West, March 9-11 in North Hall, Booth 731.

HFactor’s ergonomic pouches now mirror the movement of water with flowing, abstract waves to convey the refreshing natural flavors. HFactor's sleek, matte can also gets splashed with colorful waves that better reflect the range of delicious flavors. Blackbeary joins HFactor’s existing lineup of popular flavors: Original, Honeydew, Tart Cherry, and Watermelon. A full rollout of the new packaging, Blackbeary flavor, and multi-pack is expected Fall 2022.

“Our newly-designed cans and pouches match the energy of HFactor’s first five years on the market and better highlight the natural flavors we offer,” said Gail Levy, Founder and CEO of HFactor. “It’s particularly exciting to introduce Blackbeary to this redesigned lineup. I want to thank Poo Bear, who has been one of our biggest supporters since investing in our company, and who was the inspiration for our newest flavor.”

Poo Bear joined the HFactor bench of investors—which also includes actor/comedian Kenan Thompson and athletes like Dallas Cowboys star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence—in early 2020 after nearly a year of drinking hydrogen infused water and seeing health benefits. HFactor’s reverse osmosis and patented, hydrogen infusion process assure stable hydrogen levels and product purity, making it a go-to functional beverage among athletes and active consumers.

Molecular hydrogen has been extensively researched for its potential to deliver recovery benefits like reduced inflammation from exercise. The benefits of molecular hydrogen have been documented in Japan since 2007 and published in more than 1,000 papers worldwide.

About HFactor
HFactor Water (OTCMKTS: HWTR), is the manufacturer and distributor of the award-winning HFactor® hydrogen infused water. Since launching in 2017, HFactor has become the favorite of professional athletes and active consumers looking for a go-to functional beverage offering multiple anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, enhancing how their body recovers—whether from an intense workout or a night out. HFactor’s patented hydrogen infusion process and environmentally friendly ergonomic pouch deliver the fitness, health, lifestyle, recovery, and wellness benefits of molecular hydrogen. Over 1,000 published scientific papers have shown that molecular hydrogen acts to reduce oxidative stress in the body and may have significant therapeutic potential. HFactor is available in over 5,000 retail stores in the U.S., including Albertsons, Safeway, Walmart and Walmart.com, Giant, Sprouts, Gelson’s, Erewhon, and Amazon.com. For more information, visit www.HFactorWater.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Media
Katie Kennedy
Senior Vice President, Gregory FCA
610-731-1045
hfactor@gregoryfca.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fea01377-3e7d-464b-b75c-317f73d12697


