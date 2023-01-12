U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,983.17
    +13.56 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,189.97
    +216.96 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,001.10
    +69.43 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,876.06
    +32.01 (+1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.26
    +0.85 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.20
    +21.30 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.43 (+1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0852
    +0.0091 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    -0.1050 (-2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2217
    +0.0065 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3500
    -3.0750 (-2.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,841.36
    +1,271.18 (+7.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.01
    +11.89 (+2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Health Facilities Association of Maryland/

·2 min read

In the news release, HFAM Applauds Governor-Elect Wes Moore's Selection for Secretary of Health, issued 12-Jan-2023 by PR Newswire, the source company was listed as McGuireWoods Consulting rather than Health Facilities Association of Maryland, as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

HFAM Applauds Governor-Elect Wes Moore's Selection for Secretary of Health

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Facilities Association of Maryland (HFAM) is pleased Governor-Elect Wes Moore has nominated Laura Herrera Scott, MD, MPH to serve the citizens of Maryland as Secretary of Health in the new administration. Dr. Herrera Scott is well qualified for the position based on her previous experience. HFAM has worked with her during her service in City and State government and is eager to partner with her again.

"Dr. Herrera is the type of leader we need right now in healthcare," said HFAM President and CEO Joseph DeMattos. "The pandemic exacerbated many issues that have long existed in our sector, such as social determinants of health, workforce shortages, and funding. Now is the time to really begin our work on these issues and shape a better tomorrow for all Marylanders."

Workforce remains the long-term and post-acute care sector's top concern. While staffing has always been a challenge in healthcare, particularly in long-term care, the pandemic has turned this challenge into a crisis. HFAM looks forward to working on solutions, such as innovative training models and career ladders, to ensure the workforce is equipped to provide quality care. The incoming Secretary of Health will be crucial on these issues.

Adequate funding for quality long-term care is another priority issue. The cost to provide care continues to skyrocket due to the ongoing pandemic, the staffing crisis, and inflation, all while revenue remains at historic lows. Unlike other businesses that can set prices based on market conditions, nursing homes are reliant on the government to set non-negotiable Medicare and Medicaid rates.

With these challenges comes an opportunity to redefine quality care for all Marylanders. HFAM looks forward to collaborating with the new administration in our joint efforts to ensure continued access to quality care across settings and to find innovative solutions to ongoing workforce challenges.

About HFAM/MCAL

The Health Facilities Association of Maryland (HFAM) is the oldest and largest nationally affiliated long-term and post-acute care association in Maryland. As a leader and advocate for Maryland's long-term and post-acute care provider community, HFAM represents the majority of skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers in the state, as well as assisted living communities and affiliated businesses. For more information, please visit www.hfam.org.

