HGC Appoints Cliff Tam as Senior Vice President of Global Data Strategy & Operations, International Business, to Help Customers Reach New Digital Frontiers

·4 min read

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) today announced the appointment of Cliff Tam as Senior Vice President of Global Data Strategy & Operations, International Business. Working within the HGC International Business team, he will be responsible for expanding the Group's global presence and fully-fledged services to deepen its partnerships with digital content, service and infrastructure providers around the world and help them reach new frontiers.

As the new Senior Vice President of Global Data Strategy & Operations, International Business, Cliff Tam will partner HGC customers to help them reach new frontiers in the digital era (PRNewsfoto/HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC))

In his new role, Cliff will develop and implement strategies to maintain HGC's position as a leading partner of over-the-top (OTT) service providers, internet and content companies, digital media providers, and cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies worldwide. He will also manage both the Network Operations and Business Analysis & Operations teams, ensuring that the International Business unit can continue to provide customers with seamless access to the extensive network coverage and one-stop OTT edge solutions with minimal latency and increased agility.

Specific focus areas for Cliff include the ongoing development of a game-changing OTT partner ecosystem across emerging niche markets in Asia, as well as the further expansion of edge infrastructure in Southeast Asia with the rollout of HGC's flagship Eyeball-as-a-Service™ platform and the growth of Singapore as a major regional hub. Cliff will also continue his mission to fortify Hong Kong as a major Internet Exchange hub as the use of data grows in Asia Pacific.

Cliff is a HGC veteran, holding several senior positions in the International Business team over the past 16 years. Before becoming Senior Vice President of Global Data Strategy & Operations, International Business, he was instrumental in developing markets and data services to establish HGC as a premiere partner for OTT, cloud and Internet Exchange providers and content and media companies as the digital economy booms. He also has extensive experience managing global HGC teams with responsibility for digitalisation, wholesale carrier solutions, partnership engagement, market and product development, sales and more.

Ravindran Mahalingam, Senior Vice President of International Business at HGC, said, "With 5G and edge computing bringing the promise of premium services and more personalised user experiences, HGC is committed to expanding our global presence and fully-fledged services so that our partners can better engage with their customers and exceed expectations. We are delighted to have a leader of Cliff's caliber to help us define and pursue inspiring digital strategies that leverage our innovation, infrastructure and ecosystem as the digital era continues to unfold."

Cliff Tam, Senior Vice President of Global Data Strategy & Operations, International Business of HGC said, "At HGC, we are an empowered team dedicated to supporting business globalisation. We deliver customer value and quality assurance with a fast-to-market approach that rides on our fully-meshed digital infrastructure and best-in-class one-stop connectivity, cloud, data centre solutions and services. I am proud to have the opportunity to reinforce HGC's reputation as a preferred partner and intelligent innovator as we continue to shape the experience-driven economy and internet world."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

SOURCE HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC)

