HGC further extends Eyeball-as-a-Service(TM) to the Philippines to support international players market entry

·4 min read

Drive transformation at the edge with an experience-driven ultra-low latency network architecture

HONG KONG, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, today announces significant expansion of its flagship ultra-low latency solution Eyeball-as-a-Service (EaaS) in the Philippines, following its initial launch in Singapore. Riding on HGC's comprehensive set of digital infrastructures, the extended EaaS coverage is scaling to support digital globalization and faster market entry by international players to reach 400 million eyeballs in the Southeast Asia.

With a population exceeding 110 million, the Philippines is rapidly digitizing with a high internet penetration expected to reach 77% by 2022. Despite its geography of more than 7,600 islands, HGC is dedicated to connecting millions of end users across the country.

The unique EaaS edge offering enables real-time, high-performance, high-density computing and data analytics resulting in a better user experience. Aimed at Over-The-Top (OTT) service providers, satellite businesses, ISPs, content providers (Live streaming, SVOD, AVOD, TVOD), SaaS, cloud mobile gaming, broadcasting, media & entertainment, and other modern application companies, EaaS helps businesses looking to reach extensive eyeball coverage in the Philippines, expanding in and out of the country, across Southeast Asia and/or globally.

EaaS takes into consideration regional routing and IP related services, bringing on route diversity that not only provisions ultra-low-latency and a more robust bandwidth, but also offers disaster redundancy preventing profit-hitting downtime.

HGC has also made several value-added services available to complement the EaaS solution, enabling multiple levels of connectivity from international backbone to fixed access with network design customization, edge servers, cloud platform deployment, system integration and managed services.

Ravindran Mahalingam, HGC's Senior Vice President, International Business, said: "With the OTT market ramping up competition, enabling personalized and premium user experience and adapting to local social behaviour is crucial for businesses to stay ahead of vital marketplaces. HGC unlocks the full value of our full-fledged digital infrastructure for rapid business globalization. The Philippines is one of Southeast Asia's largest internet opportunities and we are happy to serve customers and partners globally who wish to explore the great prospects in this geography."

Cliff Tam, HGC's Vice President, Global Data Strategy of International Business, said: "The launch of EaaS in the Philippines shows once more HGC's commitment to driving a more connected world towards a digital, real-time, experience-driven future. With a comprehensive edge strategy, we are fortifying the innovations in the ecosystem linking up players from local carriers to ISPs, MNOs, data centre providers and cloud operators."

Contact us to enquire for ultra-low latency test: ibmarketing@hgc-intl.com

HGC Eyeball-as-a-Service Solution:
https://www.hgc-intl.com/products-and-services/ott-edge-solutions/edge-solution/

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hgc-further-extends-eyeball-as-a-servicetm-to-the-philippines-to-support-international-players-market-entry-301365011.html

SOURCE HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC)

