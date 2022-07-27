U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

HGC Group's Macroview Wins Three Cisco 2022 Greater China Partner Awards

4 min read

Recognising its Role in Fuelling Digital Transformation in the Greater China Region with Cutting-edge Technology

HONG KONG, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Macroview Telecom, the digital technology solutions arm under HGC Global Communications Group (HGC), announced it has won the Greater China Theater Awards in Technology Excellence: Security, the South China Partner of the Year, and the Hong Kong Partner of the Year awards at the Cisco Greater China Partner Conference Digital 2022. The three awards reflect Macroview's strong presence in the region.

As one of the largest digital technology solution and managed service providers in Hong Kong, Macroview collaborates with over 30 leading technology providers, including Cisco, to deliver the best solutions, covering digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and multi-cloud, for its valued clients across Hong Kong, Macau, and mainland China. Macroview's suite of all-around solutions is also widely trusted by customers from multinational enterprises, finance and banking, retail, telecommunications service providers and governmental utilities.

HGC Group continues to thrive in the digital era with its robust global telecommunications network and one-stop ICT solutions, accelerating digital transformation for its customers with superb services that add a competitive edge to help enterprises stand out in the market. With 700+ digital technology and cybersecurity professionals, Macroview can offer clients from different industries in-depth analysis, giving detailed insights and suggesting customised solutions based on their needs to make the most out of digital transformation. For instance, clients that want to cost-effectively improve network performance could benefit from Cisco's Software-Defined Cloud Interconnect (SDCI). In contrast, those who target securing all access across their networks, applications, and environment can adopt Cisco's Zero Trust approach.

With the work-from-home trend growing, Macroview and Cisco joined hands to launch the Hybrid Workplace solution, boosting the hybrid office mode's productivity with an efficient, secured solution – a self-help workstation/meeting room booking system. The solution combines Macroview's Smart Workplace Platform, LUCAS, with Cisco's unified communications and collaboration system, supporting the features including video conference, network management, and room reservation in one go. Several local enterprises and organisations have adopted the Hybrid Workplace solution to enhance employees' smart experience cost-effectively.

"We are honoured to be crowned as the winner of three Cisco awards," said Mr Alvin Wong, Executive Vice President of Solutions and Product Development at HGC Group. "The awards not only reflect our long-standing collaboration with Cisco but also underscore our clients' trust in our services and solutions. Macroview Telecom will continue to work with Cisco and other technology partners to deliver a range of leading-edge, customised cloud and network security solutions for our customers, fulfilling their wide range of business needs for attaining great business results."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

SOURCE HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC)

