U.S. markets open in 8 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,288.50
    -91.50 (-2.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,505.00
    -489.00 (-1.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,870.00
    -310.50 (-2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.10
    -52.90 (-2.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.63
    +5.04 (+5.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.80
    +24.20 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.40 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1150
    -0.0122 (-1.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    -1.9690 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    -30.32 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3352
    -0.0058 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5390
    -0.0210 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,878.09
    -762.82 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.95
    -5.17 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,466.86
    -9.64 (-0.04%)
     

HGC's international telecom services remain normal in Ukraine

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The international network services and global telecom services of HGC Global Communications (HGC) provided to Ukraine including international voice and messaging services, internet services and corporate connectivity have been maintained to operate normally despite the current turmoil faced by the country.

HGC provides international telecom services to global carriers connecting to about 400 carriers, MNOs and ISPs around the globe and providing global internet services to both consumer and corporate customers, has been closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine since last week to ensure that the international telecommunications services operate as normal.

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hgcs-international-telecom-services-remain-normal-in-ukraine-301491201.html

SOURCE HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC)

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble tumbles to record low as West steps up Russian sanctions

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The Russian rouble tumbled to a record low against the dollar on Monday, after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions over the weekend to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including curbs on the country's currency reserves. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, in response to Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine - the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Russia's central bank (CBR) announced a slew of measures on Sunday to support domestic markets, as it scrambled to manage the fallout of the sanctions that will block some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal 'Swift' Market Losses As Russia Banks Targeted Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Dow Jones futures signal a market rally reversal as the West ramps up sanctions vs. Russia banks amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Rouble skids to all-time low, dollar surges as West bolsters Russia sanctions

    The rouble plunged to a record low on Monday and the dollar soared against most peers after Western nations announced fresh sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and President Vladimir Putin put its nuclear forces on high alert. The declines came despite Russia's central bank announcing a slew of steps on Sunday to support domestic markets, after Western allies ratcheted up sanctions including blocking certain banks from the SWIFT international payments system. Restrictive measures on the Bank of Russia were also imposed to prevent it from deploying its international reserves to undermine sanctions.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Citi Trends Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • SWIFT Ban on Russia Means the Fed May Need to Ready Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system, and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Plunge Over Ukraine-Russia Worries. Nasdaq Futures Down 3%.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to discuss production increases.

  • Futures Slide, Ruble Sinks as West Isolates Russia: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity futures slid Monday while sovereign bonds and crude oil surged amid heightened uncertainty after Western nations unveiled harsher sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Military Spen

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Military Spe

  • Sanctions spark Russia bank run fears as country braces for ‘free fall’ in rouble

    The Kremlin is scrambling to stave off a run on Russian banks after Western nations announced a barrage of punishing sanctions.

  • Here’s What Investors Are Saying as Ukraine Crisis Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- As the conflict in Ukraine deepens and the fallout from increasingly tough sanctions on Russia reverberate through global markets, investors are rushing to keep up. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Military Spending in Latest Histo

  • Russian central bank scrambles to contain fallout of sanctions

    The central bank said it would resume buying gold on the domestic market, launch a repurchase auction with no limits and ease restrictions on banks' open foreign currency positions. It also increased the range of securities that can be used as collateral to get loans and ordered market players to reject foreign clients' bids to sell Russian securities. The steps came after Western allies ratcheted up sanctions on Saturday, including blocking certain banks from the SWIFT international payments system and targeting the Russian central bank, committing to imposing restrictive measures that would keep it from deploying its international reserves to undermine sanctions.

  • Stocks set for a painful week as conflict intensifies; bonds to gain

    World markets were set for another tumultuous week after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and as fighting intensified for a fourth day. U.S. stocks have fallen nearly 8% so far this year, on track for the worst annual start since 2009, and worries over the intensifying conflict in Ukraine has shaken markets across the world. "Nobody likes uncertainty, investors certainly dislike uncertainty and we are looking at a pretty protracted conflict," said Peter Kinsella, global head of FX strategy at UBP.

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Who Will Benefit More From Upcoming Rate Hikes: Bank of America or Wells Fargo?

    As the Federal Reserve prepares to raise its benchmark interest rate, let's look at how it will benefit Bank of America versus Wells Fargo.

  • Chinese investors make Ukraine war bets on oil, payment firms

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shares in energy firms and payment service companies rose sharply on Chinese markets on Monday as investors bet on stocks they saw potentially benefiting from the conflict in Ukraine, while a major fund house repeated a warning against speculation. In a statement on Monday, GF Fund Management said that the price of its fund for qualified domestic institutional investors tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration and Production Index was "significantly higher" than net asset value. "Investors who blindly invest in funds at a high premium to net asset value may suffer large losses," the statement said, adding that the fund was operating normally.

  • Dollar Surges Versus Almost Everything on Ukraine Conflict Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar is rising against virtually every peer as fallout from the deepening conflict in Ukraine supercharges demand for the world’s reserve currency. Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated