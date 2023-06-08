hGears AG (ETR:HGEA) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

Market forces rained on the parade of hGears AG (ETR:HGEA) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the three analysts covering hGears provided consensus estimates of €118m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a definite 13% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching €0.60 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €133m and losses of €0.17 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 9.2% to €7.27, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on hGears, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €10.00 and the most bearish at €5.80 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the hGears' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 17% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 0.7% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.4% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - hGears is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at hGears. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that hGears' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of hGears.

