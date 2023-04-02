hGears AG (ETR:HGEA) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A €8.67 Price Target

Last week, you might have seen that hGears AG (ETR:HGEA) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.7% to €5.64 in the past week. The results were positive, with revenue coming in at €139m, beating analyst expectations by 3.4%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

After the latest results, the consensus from hGears' three analysts is for revenues of €136.6m in 2023, which would reflect a discernible 2.1% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. hGears is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of €0.18 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €136.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.076 in 2023. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a massive increase in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target fell 16% to €8.67, suggesting the increase in earnings forecasts was not enough to offset other the analysts concerns. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values hGears at €10.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €7.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 2.1% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 1.0% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.8% per year. It's pretty clear that hGears' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around hGears' earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for hGears going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for hGears that you need to be mindful of.

