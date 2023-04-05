U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

hGears Full Year 2022 Earnings: €0.08 loss per share (vs €0.34 profit in FY 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

hGears (ETR:HGEA) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €139.4m (up 3.3% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: €841.0k (down by 136% from €2.35m profit in FY 2021).

  • €0.08 loss per share (down from €0.34 profit in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

hGears Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.8% growth forecast for the Auto Components industry in Germany.

Performance of the German Auto Components industry.

The company's shares are down 3.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that hGears is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis that you should know about...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

