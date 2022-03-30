U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

HGS a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant ™ for Customer Service BPO

·4 min read

HGS Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed in BSE & NSE), a leading and innovative provider of solutions in consumer engagement, digital CX, and business process management (BPM), today announced that HGS has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

HGS new logo (PRNewsfoto/HGS)
HGS new logo (PRNewsfoto/HGS)

HGS growth is driven by providing tech-enabled HGS Work Cloud™ solutions such as HGS Agent X™, a next-generation, intelligent-automation-enabled bot. Agent X is part of the AI-driven cognitive contact center, which takes into account the user experience (UX), the stage of the customer journey, and other data to enrich every interaction. Other cutting-edge solutions from HGS include:

  • HGS PULSE™ – A new contact center analytics platform that provides visibility into business performance and customer insights using real-time data. With access to predictive analytics and real-time information, contact center leaders can be proactive by predicting customer churn and loyalty, as well as better manage their workforce by tracking customer demand.

  • HGS EPIC™ Social Care ­– A solution that uses artificial intelligence to quickly and effectively engage customers on social media channels. The award-winning solution uses superior AI and speed when compared to other solutions, cutting industry average response time in half while also using advanced AI technology to filter out spam posts.

  • HGS Work@Home™ – An operating model that protects employee safety by enabling staff to conduct call center tasks securely from home. HGS Work@Home delivers the flexibility to rapidly ramp up remotely during a time of crisis and ensures security through data encryption and device lockdown. All customer care team members receive training, coaching, and support virtually.

  • HGS Automated Enterprise™ – A bot store made up of more than 600 front and back-office bots that help streamline customer service contact center processes.

"We believe our growth is focused on challenging the status quo approach to customer engagement by delivering smarter CX and better business processes that leverage the 3As (Automation, Analytics and AI)," said Partha DeSarkar, CEO, HGS. "We're proud to be positioned as a Leader in the report for a second time, which we believe is a testament of our Digital CX vision and our ability to deliver a better BPO experience for our customers."

Gartner Magic Quadrant gives enterprise technology shoppers an unbiased assessment of how well competing providers are performing against Gartner's market view and is supplemented by validated user reviews. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about HGS's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings here.

Additional resources

  • Explore HGS's consumer engagement, digital CX, and business process management (BPM) solutions on hgs.cx

  • Follow HGS on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO, Deborah Alvord, Kathy Ross, Mark Dauigoy, Uma Challa, March 28, 2022

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation, and business process management, HGS is helping its clients become more competitive every day. HGS combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centers, and HRO solutions. Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a "globally local" approach. Post the Healthcare divestment, HGS has over 19,100 employees across 34 delivery centers in six countries, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across verticals. For the year ended March 31, 2021, HGS had revenues of Rs. 5,589 crores (US$ 753.9 million).

Visit https://hgs.cx/ to learn how HGS transforms customer experiences and builds businesses for the future.

HGS Media Contacts:

Andrew Kokes
+1 888 747 7911
media@teamhgs.com

Bryan Tapella
+1 815 530 3051
bryan.tapella@finnpartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hgs-a-leader-in-the-2022-gartner-magic-quadrant--for-customer-service-bpo-301514056.html

SOURCE HGS

