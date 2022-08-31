HGTV ANNOUNCES WINNER OF HGTV SMART HOME 2022 IN WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA

Leah Nadorff of Columbia, South Carolina, is the Recipient of the Grand Prize Package Valued at Over $1.2 Million

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV, a member of the Warner Bros. Discovery family of brands, today announced the winner of the HGTV® Smart Home 2022 is Leah Nadorff of Columbia, SC. The prize package is valued at over $1.2 million and includes the brand-new approximately 3,000-square-foot home, consisting of three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as all of its furnishings in addition to a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 and $100,000 from LendingTree. The home was constructed by local builder Charter Building Group with interior design by Tiffany Brooks.

Nadorff was randomly drawn from over 104 million entries to the sweepstakes, which lasted from April 19, 2022 to June 10, 2022 and garnered the highest number of content views in HGTV Smart Home history. After a few years of not entering the HGTV Home Giveaways, Nadorff began entering the HGTV Smart Home sweepstakes every day, sometimes twice a day. Nadorff loves to cook and was impressed by the large kitchen and all the available storage. She was also blown away by the open floor plan and loved that she would be able to see the whole house while she cooks.

"When I did win, I thought 'for real, this is all for me?'," said Nadorff about winning the HGTV Smart Home 2022. "It was crazy and surreal, I was having an out of body experience. It didn't fully click until about 30 minutes later."

Nadorff is an eighth grade science teacher at a local middle school. She grew up with her family in Hartsville, SC, but now resides in Columbia, SC, with her husband, two kids, her cats and her dog. She has been a fan of HGTV for a long time and her favorite shows are Flip or Flop and Love It or List It, among others. Due to Nadorff and her family's close proximity to the HGTV Smart Home, HGTV invited them to visit and tour the house where Tiffany Brooks surprised them and revealed to the family that they actually won the home.

The HGTV Smart Home 2022 home is located in Wilmington, NC, known for world-famous surfing, diving and fishing, and also offers best-in-class dining, gorgeous shops and local entertainment. The two-story modern cottage is a coastal retreat and has modern design that takes cues from the surrounding area with earth tones and black trims. The outdoor spaces include a wrap-around porch with cozy swing seating looking out onto the expansive front yard and a backyard complete with a beautiful pool and pergola, a fire pit, as well as a back deck with multiple seating areas and an outdoor kitchen. Upon entering the home, the foyer leads into the office painted in a rich charcoal on the walls and ceiling. The state-of-the-art kitchen is designed with chic green cabinets and bronze hardware, as well as a large island with seating for four, adjacent to a full dining area. The bright and airy living room includes a fireplace and wet bar. The main bedroom is located on the first floor and is designed with natural, earthy tones with black trim, as well as an ensuite bathroom and private patio. The upstairs is home to two guest bedrooms, each designed with nods to Wilmington's coastal lifestyle, as well as a guest bathroom and a playroom that opens onto a deck.

