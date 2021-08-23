U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

HGTV Host Tamara Day and Master Sommelier Alpana Singh Are Keynote Speakers for The RE/MAX Collection 9th Annual Luxury Forum

·4 min read
The two-day event in Scottsdale, Arizona will be October 27 & 28

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The RE/MAX Collection® brand announced its keynote speakers - HGTV's Bargain Mansions host Tamara Day and Master Sommelier® Alpana Singh - and other prominent session hosts for The RE/MAX Collection 9th Annual Luxury Forum. The business-building event at the JW Marriott Camelback Resort (5402 E. Lincoln Drive) in Scottsdale on Oct. 27-28, is open to RE/MAX luxury agents and guests.

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX, LLC)

The RE/MAX luxury brand's signature event is returning to an in-person format this fall with market knowledge, industry expertise and game-changing speakers. The forum will focus largely on methods of proactivity, in addition to productivity, for luxury professionals. Attendees will gain deeper insights into finding and serving new clients, using social media for amplification in local markets, and maximizing The Luxury Launchpad – an innovative new dashboard created by The RE/MAX Collection® brand.

Keynote speaker, Tamara Day, who is also the CEO and Founder of Growing Days Home and Growing Days Design, is known for her trademark design style of "laid back luxe." She's a master of combining touches of glam with a cozy livable vibe that makes living spaces both practical and beautiful. Attendees will learn how she and her team transform large, neglected houses into crafted masterpieces of art.

Alpana Singh achieved the unimaginable at the young age of 26 by passing the final level of the Master Sommelier exam, becoming the youngest woman in the world to do so. The examination has a pass rate of 3%, with 262 professionals world-wide who have earned the title of Master Sommelier since the organization's inception in 1977. Singh has since hosted the Emmy Award-winning restaurant review television show, Check Please! on Chicago's PBS station and has opened three restaurants in Illinois.

"We are thrilled to provide an opportunity for professionals in the luxury space to learn from an array of relevant and incredible speakers," says Anne Miller, RE/MAX Vice President of Luxury. "Our annual Luxury Forum is a premier opportunity for agents to network, share best practices, talk through solutions and create referral connections. Attendees of this year's Luxury Forum will leave with practical knowledge they can immediately implement into their business."

In addition to the keynote speakers, the two-day event will also feature sessions by:

  • Anthony Askowitz, Broker/Owner, RE/MAX Advance Realty–Askowitz leads a successful two-office Florida brokerage of 165 agents – and a history of being a top listing firm in the Miami market.

  • Baris Kilicarslan, Expert Trainer, RE/MAX Turkey–Kilicarslan has been inspiring and informing real estate professionals in Turkey, the U.S., Argentina, Spain, Germany, Romania, Greece and Austria for more than 12 years.

  • Nate Martinez, Sales Associate/Owner, RE/MAX Professionals­ – Martinez leads The Nate Martinez Team, a high-powered, top-producing group that lists and sells some of the most desirable homes in Greater Phoenix.

  • Anne Miller – RE/MAX Vice President, Luxury– Miller leads the Luxury team at RE/MAX, LLC, supporting luxury agents around the world with constantly expanding programs, services and innovations.

  • James Schwartz, RE/MAX Vice President, Marketing and Media Strategies–Schwartz leads the digital marketing, media, brand marketing and creative services departments for RE/MAX, LLC in a role that perfectly melds his original thinking and strategic perspective.

  • Darren Tackett, Co-Founder of RTT Home Group, RE/MAX Fine Properties–Tackett has been a leader in Arizona real estate for more than 20 years. He has extensive experience in luxury home, golf communities, land and lot sales, land development, investment properties and distressed properties.

As an added bonus, attendees can also sign up for the full-day Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation course, hosted on Friday, Oct. 29.

Registration for the Luxury Forum, which costs $299, is limited and open until the day of the event. An Early Bird Rate of $249 is available until Aug. 31. Click here to register.

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with nearly 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hgtv-host-tamara-day-and-master-sommelier-alpana-singh-are-keynote-speakers-for-the-remax-collection-9th-annual-luxury-forum-301360247.html

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

