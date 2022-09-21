U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.93
    -66.00 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,183.78
    -522.45 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,220.19
    -204.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.16
    -25.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.05
    -0.89 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.20
    +11.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.42 (+2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9839
    -0.0133 (-1.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1278
    -0.0103 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0110
    +0.3080 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,700.36
    -271.12 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.15
    -3.73 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

HH Global continues our success in the Beverages industry, having been awarded a multi-year contract with industry giant Bacardi.

0
·3 min read

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an impressive portfolio of over 200 brands, Bacardi is one of the largest, family-owned spirits companies in the world, who strive to put the consumer at the heart of their business. Given Bacardi's global scale and significant growth forecasts for FY23, HH Global is delighted to announce the award of a multi-year contract, to manage the procurement of their point-of-sale materials and the pre-fill of these units across Western Europe. This award builds on our existing partnership with Bacardi in the Americas, and further increases our growing foothold in the Beverages industry.

The spirits category has been rapidly evolving in recent years, with the premiumization of alcoholic drinks and the significant increase in RTD (ready to drink) alcohol, popularized during the pandemic, driving significant growth within the sector. Therefore, big name brands in the industry, such as Bacardi, are looking for a procurement partner who have a full and comprehensive understanding of the industry and can leverage these insights and help them turn marketing spend into measurable growth.

As part of the agreement, Bacardi will have full access to HH Global's proprietary technology suite, allowing them to streamline service delivery, drive significant client ROI and improve their operating efficiency. Our technology platforms give our clients a holistic view of their marketing spend, allowing them to better track and measure performance, enabling continuous improvement across all channels and all markets. To read more about how our technology has helped transform brands' marketing strategies please click here.

Polina Kropacheva, Procurement Category Director, Point of Sale Materials at Bacardi said: "HH Global and Bacardi are already creating a big impact in multiple markets across the globe. They have consistently delivered incredible activations across our markets and have their finger on the pulse when it comes to trends and understanding the nuances and speed to market required in our industry. This is an exciting time of growth for both our businesses so I look forward to witnessing the innovations we will bring to the market."

Michael Keen, Regional CEO EIMEA said: "This is an exciting time of change, diversification, and growth for HH Global, so this partnership couldn't have come at a better moment. I'm delighted that Bacardi recognized the value that our global presence and knowledge of their sector can unlock. This is the latest example of our ability to extend existing client partnerships in a way that delivers clear value and fresh benefits to their marketing activation. This win is a result of close collaboration, both with the clients at Bacardi, and also with our own regional teams. The talent and dedication we're applying to the implementation of these services assures me that this partnership will be a great mutual success."

About HH Global

HH Global is a tech-enabled, creative production and procurement partner that delivers big impact for big ideas across the globe. With +4,500 experts in every market and a thirty-year track record of success, we help the biggest brands on the planet achieve stronger, more sustainable growth. Across every channel. At the speed of modern business. With an unmatched supply chain, a growing suite of tech tools and data insights—we make our clients' brilliant ideas unmissable everywhere.

 

SOURCE HH Global

