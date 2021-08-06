U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,422.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,950.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,154.50
    -13.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.90
    +1.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.38
    +0.29 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.10
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    -0.17 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.21
    -0.76 (-4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3917
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,607.63
    +2,483.62 (+6.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.68
    +21.78 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,118.38
    -2.05 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

HH Global and SAP Ariba - How our partnership has accelerated sustainable innovation in the supply chain

·2 min read

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On HH Global's journey towards achieving our ESG and sustainability goals, the ability to adapt to new innovations within our procurement and supply chain processes is paramount. Ensuring that our clients are offered market-leading sustainable solutions has now become the standard in our offered services. We have worked together closely with our suppliers and partners to reach these goals, by digitising our operational processes and innovating new eco-friendly material substitutes for print and point of sale materials.

One such partner, who we have been working with for over 12 years, is SAP Ariba. They are a global management solutions company who have helped us align our purchasing and procurement decisions with our sustainability-driven business strategy. SAP Ariba allows companies to consolidate their end-to-end processes, from sourcing to procurement to payment, on a single integrated platform in the cloud.

Through this trusted partnership, HH Global has been able to digitise our supply chain processes and documentation, and the way our purchase orders and invoices are transacted and managed electronically. This has eliminated manual processes and reduced the need for physical resources and waste. Using SAP Ariba, HH Global has also adopted punchout and published catalogues, and has worked intelligently to automatically route orders to our suppliers based on agreed rate cards and delivery location.

Our long-standing, trusted collaboration with SAP Ariba is strengthened through our presence on their Supplier Advisory Board. This ensures that, together, we are able to guarantee that we are providing only the highest levels of service, integration and understanding to our clients utilising SAP Ariba's service offerings.

HH Global recently featured in a business trends blog post on the SAP Arbia site, to read it please follow the link below; Transforming Supplier Engagement for Sustainable Innovation in the Supply Chain | SAP Blogs

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hh-global-and-sap-ariba---how-our-partnership-has-accelerated-sustainable-innovation-in-the-supply-chain-301350136.html

SOURCE HH Global

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Flops as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • What Is a Good Retirement Income?

    You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Said to Plan $1 Billion Antitrust Fine for Meituan

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to levy a roughly $1 billion fine on Meituan for abusing its market position as antitrust regulators wrap up a four-month-old investigation into the food delivery giant, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The State Administration for Market Regulation could announce the penalty in coming weeks and the figure could still change ahead of the final decision, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The company will be

  • Top China Chipmaker Surges as Supply Crunch Brightens Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumped as much as 10% in Hong Kong after raising its annual sales outlook, as a prolonged global chip shortage drove up prices of chipsets.Revenue at China’s biggest chip foundry rose 43% to $1.34 billion in the three months ended in June from a year earlier, beating the $1.3 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Net income almost quintupled to $687.8 million. The company raised its targets for annual revenue growth and gross margi

  • Genius Sports CEO on ‘transformational deal’ with DraftKings

    Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on Genius Sports and DraftKings' multi-year sports data supplier agreement, where DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content, including official NFL data and content.

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • India's Supreme Court rules in favor of Amazon to stall $3.4B Future and Reliance deal

    India’s apex court on Friday ruled in favor of Amazon to stall the sale of Future Group to Reliance Industries in a major victory for the American e-commerce giant in the key overseas market. The Indian Supreme Court said the order by a Singapore arbitration court last year -- which had ruled to stall the deal between the two Indian giants -- is enforceable in India. Reliance Retail said a year ago it had reached an agreement with Future Group to acquire the latter’s retail and wholesaler business, as well as its logistics and warehousing business, for $3.4 billion.

  • Deere, Bear Flag aim to automate tractors as 'fast as possible'

    U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co said on Thursday it would buy agriculture tech startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, with the goal of developing over the next year systems Deere can sell to allow farm tractors to operate without a human driver in the cab. "We are effectively in market with real customers today," Dan Leibfried, Deere's Director of Automation and Autonomy, told Reuters. Bear Flag has been testing automated tractors on farms in California.

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • John Deere Buys Autonomous Driving Startup Amid Labor Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- John Deere, the world’s biggest tractor maker, will acquire autonomous driving technology startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, a bet that farming will continue becoming more automated.Automation is thought to be key to solving farm labor shortages, which have long been rife in the sector. Growers are struggling to get enough workers to bring crops from fields at a time when global hunger is on the rise.“One of the biggest challenges farmers face today is the availability o

  • Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find

    Namibia has every right to celebrate. It’s never produced a barrel, but now, its Kavango Basin test wells have hit hundreds of meters of oil

  • How One Top Advisor Thrived During the Pandemic

    Ali Flynn Phillips of Obermeyer Wood in Aspen, Colo., discusses adjustments her firm made during the pandemic that led to a surge in new business.

  • Rihanna reaches billionaire status, Bezos no longer the world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal to break down Rihanna’s path to becoming a billionaire and Jeff Bezos being dethroned as the world’s richest person.

  • No, Team Biden, Carmakers’ Chip Crisis Isn’t Getting Better

    (Bloomberg) -- In late July, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said things were getting better for automakers suffering chip shortages that have shuttered plants and crippled production.Not that much better, it turns out. This week, suppliers of those vital electronic components warned the problem is far from over and said the car industry’s rapid pivot to electric vehicles may further stretch their ability to catch up. Their customers share the cautious view.According to the two biggest mak

  • Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend

    Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a common share cash dividend for August 2021 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 25, 2021. This dividend is designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pembina's common share dividends should be considered "qualified dividends" and

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Look Bullish

    The natural gas markets have pulled back ever so slightly during the trading session on Thursday but then turned around to show strength yet again.

  • Qatar Airways says regulator grounds 13 of its Airbus A350s over surface issue

    Qatar Airways has been instructed by its regulator to ground 13 Airbus A350 planes due a faster than expected deterioration of the fuselage surface below the paint on the jets. Qatar Airways has been locked in a months-long public dispute with Airbus, insisting it would not take any deliveries of the carbon-composite widebody jet until the problem was resolved. "With this latest development, we sincerely expect that Airbus treats this matter with the proper attention that it requires," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in a statement announcing the regulator's grounding of the jets.

  • Explainer-What China keeps in its secretive commodity reserves

    For the first time in a decade, China has released some of its strategic metal stocks to try to dampen a price rally hurting manufacturers. China is the world's largest user of commodities and has built up vast reserves.

  • Amazon delays return to office until 2022

    Amazon.com Inc. is delaying a return to the office until early January, four months later than originally planned.