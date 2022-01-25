U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,356.45
    -53.68 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,297.73
    -66.77 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,539.29
    -315.83 (-2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.03
    -29.48 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.27
    -0.33 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.00
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    +0.0480 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3506
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8800
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,932.65
    +356.55 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    831.82
    +11.23 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

HHCGA, CORE, and The City of Lilburn Organizes Vaccine Event for the Lilburn Community

·3 min read

LILBURN, Ga., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing a Vaccination Event that will provide the Lilburn community a safe and friendly opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters. The event represents a genuine collaborative effort between the HHCGA, CORE, the City of Lilburn, the Lilburn Police Department, and the Gwinnett County Fire Department to collectively support our community.

HHCGA and Lilburn Community Event
HHCGA and Lilburn Community Event

Starting at 10 am, Friday February 4th, 2022, all members of the community looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or boosters are invited to take advantage of this FREE event. The auditorium in the Lilburn Municipal Court Building located at 76 Main St NW, Lilburn, GA 30047 is the location for this event. Chief of Police Bruce Hedley for the City of Lilburn provided significant support for the vaccine event. He and his team were instrumental in the coordination and overall logistics of the event. Chief Hedley said, "This is an amazing opportunity for us to further expand our relationship with the Lilburn community. We know this will be a great success and we look forward to future events with our community partners and continued engagement with our citizens." Gwinnett County Fire Chief Russell Knick was also positive in supporting the vaccine initiative when he said, "We are looking forward to welcoming the community to this event. Members of my fire service staff will be on hand to ensure a comfortable and safe environment for all in attendance."

The HHCGA in its continuing partnership with CORE acknowledges the tremendous commitment that CORE has undertaken in working with local partners, including the HHCGA, to support the equitable distribution of COVID-19 resources across the State of Georgia with mobile vaccination sites committed to reaching all Georgians. Shirley E, "Bella" Borghi, Executive Director and Vice-Chairman of the HHCGA said, "On behalf of the HHCGA we are honored to work with CORE and all of the important stakeholders in getting the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters to the Lilburn Community, in a stress-free, safe, community orientated environment."

The first 250 persons receiving vaccinations will receive a $50 Publix Gift Card.

The following vaccinations are available:

  • 1st and 2nd dose of Pfizer, Moderna or single dose Johnson & Johnson

  • Booster dose of Pfizer, Moderna or single dose Johnson & Johnson

  • Pfizer Pediatric doses (available to Children 5 years and older)

No ID nor insurance are needed; you will not be asked about your immigration status.

Appointments are preferred, however walk ins are welcome.

To make your appointment please visit: www.gnrhealthvax.coreresponse.org

Post vaccinated individuals will have the opportunity to complete a brief survey during the 10--15-minute post observation period. Individuals who participate in the survey will be entered into a drawing to win a $75.00 Walmart Gift Card.

Do you have young children? Car seat safety checks will also be available. (Car seats will not be provided.)

It's local! it's free! it's easy! so, come and take advantage of this opportunity to get the COVID -19 vaccine. First come first serve means you should plan to arrive early and avoid the last-minute rush.

This event is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under grant number U3S42189, Community-Based Workforce to Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations in Underserved Communities, for $11,168,768, with 10% percentage financed with nongovernmental sources. This information or content and conclusions are those of the author and should not be construed as the official position or policy of, nor should any endorsements be inferred by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hhcga-core-and-the-city-of-lilburn-organizes-vaccine-event-for-the-lilburn-community-301468146.html

SOURCE Hispanic Health Coalition of GA

Recommended Stories

  • Strip-Bar Habit Worth $220,000 Hangs Over Swiss Banker on Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- The former head of a Swiss bank goes on trial Tuesday charged with enriching himself and others through millions of dollars in side deals and illegal expenses including racking up a 201,267 Swiss-franc ($220,000) tab at a string of cabarets, strip clubs and “contact bars.”Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapS&P 500 Slumps 2% Amid Fed, Russia-Ukraine Jitters: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has

  • Ex-UBS financial adviser charged with stealing $5.8 million from client to pay for lavish gifts for girlfriends

    German Nino, who was married, is accused of using the cash for luxury cars, private school tuition and an apartment in Colombia for his girlfriends.

  • 3-foot-long creature with scales found during drug bust at Texas home, cops say

    The creature was found after a Crime Stoppers tip.

  • King Soopers grocery workers in the Denver area OK strike-ending contract that contains record raise

    A contract for more than 8,000 local workers contained the largest-ever raise for new employees as well as other provisions.

  • Kroger Workers Approve New Contract After Nine-Day Strike

    More than 8,000 unionized workers ratify a contract that gives them wage increases and better healthcare and pension benefits.

  • North Carolina man given record prison sentence for livestreaming sex abuse of Filipino children

    A man from North Carolina, Jake Ross, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for paying a mother in the Philippines to sexually abuse her children over livestream. The 47-year-old man from McDowell County received the longest sentence ever given in a child pornography case by the federal courts in the Asheville division of the Western District of North Carolina, reported the Charlotte Observer. The Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger also added a lifetime of court supervision if Ross were to outlive his sentence.

  • Over 100 flap shell turtles poisoned in India to stop them from eating illegally-bred fish

    Dead turtles were found floating on the water

  • McDonald’s Asks SEC to Omit Racial Audit From Shareholder Proxy

    (Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. is asking the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to omit a shareholder proposal for a racial audit from its annual proxy, citing pending lawsuits by Black franchisees and employees.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Brist

  • Ex-UBS Advisor Spent Stolen Client Money on ‘Romantic Relationships,’ SEC Alleges

    The ex-advisor allegedly spent the bulk of more than $5 million in stolen funds on gifts for his romantic partners, including vacations, luxury cars, and private school tuition, according to the SEC.

  • Four people killed in shooting at house party near Los Angeles

    Police say shooting in Inglewood appeared to be targeted ‘ambush’ at birthday party in property reportedly rented on Airbnb Police block a street in Inglewood on Sunday, where a shooting at a house party killed four people and wounded a fifth. Photograph: Myung J Chun/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock Four people were killed and one was wounded when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles over the weekend, authorities said. Police in Inglewood, a historically Black city

  • Letters to the Editor: About 40 million Americans live in poverty. So packages get stolen from trains

    Gov. Newsom complained that the images of railroad tracks targeted by package thieves looked like a "Third World county." He was onto something.

  • He Hurled a Smoothie and Insults. Now He's Charged With a Hate Crime.

    The tirade started over a smoothie, with a Connecticut man demanding to know who made a drink that he said triggered his son’s severe allergic reaction to peanuts. The enraged father then hurled the smoothie at a worker, calling her an “immigrant loser” before trying to barge into an employees-only area at a Robeks in Fairfield, Connecticut, as a cellphone camera recorded Saturday's confrontation. Now, the man, identified by police as James Iannazzo, 48, of Fairfield, is facing a hate crime char

  • North Texas Man Struck By Former Lake Worth Police Officer Files Federal Lawsuit Against Him

    The lawsuit accuses then-Officer Jonathan Granado of using excessive when he struck Dustin Bates in a police SUV.

  • Black officer alleges racial profiling after being wrongfully accused of shoplifting at Walmart

    A Black corrections officer is suing Walmart after he says he was racially profiled at one of its stores in Georgia. David Conners, a Clayton County corrections officer, was stopped and handcuffed by a Fayetteville police officer while he was shopping for home decor. Employees believed Conners was someone with the last name Wright who had repeatedly stolen electronics from the store, according to ABC News. "He's just in the store, minding his...

  • Merrill Lynch Cuts Ties With Advisor Arrested After Altercation at Smoothie Shop

    Police arrested the advisor after he had yelled at employees at a smoothie shop in Connecticut, throwing a drink at one woman and shouting profanities at staff.

  • Delaware lawmaker who called Asian women ‘ch*nks’ resigns after PTSD diagnosis

    State Rep. Gerald Brady announced Friday he would be stepping down from his position as the representative of Delaware's fourth district effective February due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Brady, who served as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard during conflicts in the Middle East two decades ago, revealed he was diagnosed with PTSD and would be resigning from his position on Feb. 4, according to WDEL. “The grim reality of this condition for those of us who live with it is long periods of silent suffering, which can be punctuated by episodes or conduct that may make little sense to people who do not understand the nature of PTSD,” he said in the statement.

  • She told Mexico's president she feared for her life. Then she was killed

    Lourdes Maldonado López was shot to death Sunday night in Tijuana, becoming the second journalist killed there in less than a week.

  • Bank of America Ousts Adviser Over Racially Charged Tirade at Smoothie Shop

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. ousted a financial adviser after police charged him with bigotry over a smoothie shop tirade that was caught on video and viewed millions of times on social media over the weekend. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Brist

  • San Jose could be 1st to require gun liability insurance

    Gun owners would be required to carry liability insurance and pay a fee in the city of San Jose that officials say would be the first of its kind in the United States, following a trend of other Democratic-led cities that have sought to rein in violence through stricter rules. “San Jose has an opportunity to become a model for the rest of the nation to invest in proven strategies to reduce gun violence, domestic violence and suicide and the many other preventable harms from firearms in our communities,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a news conference Monday. Other similar laws have been proposed but San Jose would be the first city in the country to pass one, according to Brady United, a national nonprofit that advocates against gun violence.

  • Family speaks about recent update on Moab double-murder investigation

    Sean-Paul Schulte spent nearly a month of his own time in Moab trying to gather clues and develop a list of "persons of interest" potentially involved in the murders of newlyweds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner.