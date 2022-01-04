Hisense's latest Mini LED TVs can hit 120Hz and 2,000 nits of brightness

Hisense is going big into bright Mini LED TVs this year with new models hitting up to 2,000 nits, while also introducing high-refresh 4K 120Hz gaming features like many other manufacturers. It also unveiled a new short throw laser projector that uses its triple RGB "TriChroma" laser engine with picture sizes up to 130 inches, the company announced.

The top-end model is the 75-inch U9H, now using Mini LED Quantum Dot tech instead of what Hisense called ULED before. That means you get 1,280 full-array local dimming zones instead of 240, and up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, double the 1,000 nits of the previous U9G model. The U9H, like all of Hisense's sets for 2022, comes with Google TV.

The U9H also got a host of both entertainment an gaming features, including Dolby Vision along with Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker Mode that enable the most accurate colors possible. On the gaming side, it can hit 4K 120Hz variable refresh rates (with support for FreeSync) and offers an auto low latency mode to keep response times down. It also offers an updated processor, ATSC 3.0 tuner and 2.12 audio channel configuration with Dolby Atmos support. It arrives late summer 2022 for $3,200.

The Mini LED-powered U8H meanwhile, takes the brightness down a notch to a still-impressive 1,500 nits, while also offering Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+. Other features are similar to the U9H, like the 4K 120Hz variable refresh rate, Freesync support, Dolby Atmos sound and ultra-high speed HDMI. The U8H arrives in mid-summer with prices starting at $1,100 available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch screen sizes.

The U7H uses regular LED tech, but still offers Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker mode, HDR10+, Quantum Dot and Freesync, along with 4K 120Hz variable refresh rates, in sizes from 55- to 85-inches and prices starting at $800 (summer 2022). Finally on the TV side, the U6H drops the refresh rate down to 60Hz, but still delivers things like Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ and Filmmaker mode. Those models, arriving in summer 2022, will range from 50- to 75-inches and start at $580.

The other interesting product we're seeing from Hisense is the new 4K PX1-PRO TriChroma short-throw laser projector (above). It uses three separate red, green and blue lasers to deliver a billion colors and a 60Hz native refresh rate, while offering features like Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Filmmaker Mode. It also comes with Dolby Atmos playback and ultra high-speed HDMI ports for eARC and auto low latency mode. As with the TVs, it also supports Android TV and all that entails. The PX1 PRO is now available for $4,000.