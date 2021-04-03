Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Issues Allergy Alert on Various APS Isomorph 28 Products and iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Dietary Supplements Due to Possible Undeclared Milk, Eggs, Wheat and Soy
NORCROSS, Ga., April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Inc. of Norcross, GA is recalling all lots of APS Nutrition Isomorph 28 flavors in a 2 lb jug because it contains undeclared milk, wheat & soy allergens. All lots of iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie in 4.85lb jugs and 10 lb bags is also being recalled because it contains undeclared eggs. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergen (milk, eggs, wheat & soy) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The products being recalled are:
PRODUCT
SIZE
UPC
EXP
APS Isomorph Banana Cream Pie
2lb and 5lb sizes
6 4924189846 7 (2 lb)
6 4924187829 2 (5 lb)
07/2021
03/2023
APS Isomorph Chocolate Fudge Pop
2lb size
8 1183602223 0 (2 lb)
05/2023
APS Isomorph Chocolate Milkshake
2lb and 5lb sizes
6 4924189876 4 (2 lb)
6 4924187830 8 (5 lb)
04/2023
04/2023
APS Isomorph Cinnamon Graham Cracker
2lb and 5lb sizes
6 4924189001 0 (2 lb)
6 4924187831 5 (5 lb)
06/2022
09/2021
APS Isomorph Cookies N Cream
1lb,2lb and 5lb sizes
8 1183602244 5 (1 lb)
6 4924189836 8 (2 lb)
6 4924187832 2 (5 lb)
10/2023
09/2021
APS Isomorph Neopolitan Ice Cream
2lb and 5lb sizes
8 1183602251 3 (2 lb)
8 1183602252 0 (5 lb)
05/2021
05/2021
APS Isomorph Orange Creamsicle
2lb and 5lb sizes
6 4924189856 6 (2 lb)
6 4924187833 9 (5 lb)
12/2022
12/2022
APS Isomorph Smores
2lb size
6 4924189002 7 (2 lb)
06/2023
APS Isomorph Strawberry Milkshake
2lb and 5lb sizes
6 4924189866 5 (2 lb)
6 4924187835 3 (5 lb)
11/2022
05/2021
APS Isomorph Vanilla Milkshake
2lb and 5lb sizes
6 4924189886 3 (2 lb)
6 4924187836 0 (5 lb)
09/2023
12/2021
APS Isomorph Vanilla Ice Cream
5lb size
6 4924187837 7 (5 lb)
11/2022
APS Isomorph Honey Granola
2lb and 5lb sizes
8 11836 02303 9 (2 lb)
8 11836 02302 2 (5 lb)
02/2023
10/2022
iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie
4.8 lb and 10lb sizes
8 1950001010 1 (4.8 lb)
8 1950001101 6 (10 lb)
01/2024
09/2021
APS Nutrition Isomorph 28 and iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie was distributed throughout the Unites States through direct sales, online stores, retails stores and 3rd party distribution.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing milk, eggs, wheat & soy allergens was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of these allergens. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an oversight on the label design prior to printing.
Consumers who have purchased APS Nutrition Isomorph 28 and iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals at 1-888-855-7919 Monday – Friday 9:00 am –7:00 pm EST.
