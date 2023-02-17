U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,060.91
    -29.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,609.09
    -87.76 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,740.74
    -115.10 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.71
    -10.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.16
    -3.33 (-4.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.80
    -18.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    -0.45 (-2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0653
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0450 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1986
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4380
    +0.4880 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,883.04
    -542.73 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.68
    +1.35 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,993.72
    -18.81 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     
COMING UP:

Citron's Andrew Left discusses his big call on Etsy

Hi-View Announces Warrant Extension

Hi-View Resources Inc.
·1 min read

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. (“Hi-View” or the “Company”) (CSE: HVW) announces that the Company has extended the expiry date of 4,950,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) for the purchase of up to 4,950,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”). The expiry date of the Warrants will be extended from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024. These Warrants were issued on January 20, 2022 upon the conversion of 4,950,000 previously issued special unit warrants. No Warrants have been exercised and two insiders of the Company hold a combined aggregate of 20.2% of the Warrants.

On Behalf of the Company

Howard Milne, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact Howard Milne, CEO at 604-377-8994 email hdmcap@shaw.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Recommended Stories