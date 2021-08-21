U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.86
    -1.64 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,902.73
    +2,112.39 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Hiab acquires US demountables manufacturer Galfab

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cargotec Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Galfab roll-off hoist

Galfab roll-off hoist
Galfab roll-off hoist
Galfab roll-off hoist

Galfab logo

Galfab logo
Galfab logo
Galfab logo

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE AUGUST 21 2021 AT 11:00 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has entered into an agreement to acquire the US demountables manufacturer Galfab, which makes roll-off hoists and related equipment for the domestic waste industry. The acquisition broadens Hiab’s demountable portfolio while Galfab’s equipment will be included in Hiab’s nationwide US sales and service network.

Galfab is a premier designer and manufacturer of waste equipment of all types, known foremost for its roll-off hoist, a cable lift. The company was launched in 1992 by the Galbreath family and apart from the legendary hoist designed by Don Galbreath, it also offers other products including compactors, containers and self-dumping hoppers. Its headquarter and main manufacturing site is in Winamac, Indiana, but Galfab also has two sites in Phoenix, Arizona, and Houston, Texas. It currently employs around 100 people.

Galfab will become part of Hiab’s Demountables, Forestry & Recycling Cranes division. The division includes hooklift and skiploader demountables sold under the MULTILIFT brand, as well as JONSERED recycling cranes, known as material handlers in the US, and LOGLIFT forestry cranes.

Both MULTILIFT and Galfab demountables are known for their reliability and ease of use and the majority of users work in the waste & recycling industry.

“This is great news for new and existing customers. Galfab’s portfolio including the famous roll-off hoist will be integrated into Hiab’s US nationwide sales and service network. Together we are the second largest provider of demountables in the waste and recycling industry in the US. Galfab’s product portfolio including the popular roll-off-hoist is complementary to our offering and will help to introduce MULTILIFT products to new customers,” says Pauliina Kunvik, Senior Vice President, Demountables, Forestry & Recycling Cranes, Hiab.

“Hiab US is excited to be working with the team at Galfab. Together we will expand the new product and services offering to the customers, strengthening our position in the industry. We see many opportunities to grow the US business with Galfab and Hiab products together, supported by our nationwide sales and service network,” says James Oreck, Vice President, Sales & Services, North America, Hiab.

“I am extremely excited about Galfab becoming part of the Hiab team. This is a perfect match for Galfab and will enable us to continue to provide the leading brand in the industry to our customers while adding more quality products,” says Jerry Samson, CEO, Galfab.

“This partnership unites two companies with premier brands in the industry. Galfab and MULTILIFT are known for quality and durability and bringing them together will only enhance the brand,” states Don Galbreath, Founder.

Galfab is owned by its employees and Mosaic Capital Partners, LLC.

We welcome Galfab to Hiab! This acquisition is in line with our strategy to grow from our core businesses. The recent acquisition of EFFER has been a success due to the talented people from both companies executing our integration plans according to our expectations. Together, as part of Hiab, Galfab and MULTILIFT equipment will be able to grow their sales faster in the US waste and recycling segment by growing market share, through cross channel sales execution, and significantly increasing the services share of total revenue, says Scott Phillips, President, Hiab.

The acquisition expands Hiab’s US manufacturing footprint that previously included the multi-assembly unit for WALTCO tail lifts in Streetsboro, Ohio.

The acquisition is subject to passing the approval process of sellers and Hiab. Closing is expected to take place during Q3 2021.


Further information:
Pauliina Kunvik, Senior Vice President, Demountables, Forestry & Recycling Cranes, Hiab, m: +358 40 702 9755, pauliina.kunvik@hiab.com

Trent Appleby, Director, Integration, Hiab, m: +1 317 987 8593, trent.appleby@hiab.com

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com


About Hiab
Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services, smart and connected solutions. Hiab’s around 3,400 employees worldwide work passionately for Hiab to be the number one partner and preferred load handling solution provider to its customers. As the industry pioneer and with a proud 75 year history, Hiab is committed to inspire and shape the future of intelligent load handling.

Hiab's class-leading load handling equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands. Hiab ProCare™ service, the award-winning HiVision™ crane operating system, or the HiConnect™ platform demonstrate Hiab’s constant drive to provide intelligent services and smart solutions that add value to its customers. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion, and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Even After $1.5 Trillion Rout, China Tech Traders See More Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Even a $1.5 trillion selloff may not provide an attractive entry point for equity investors as they grapple with cascading risks in China’s technology sector.A stock rout triggered by Beijing’s widening clampdown has left Tencent Holdings Ltd. trading at a price-to-book ratio lower than during the 2008 financial crisis. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has slumped to record low in Hong Kong, where the benchmark stock index fell into a bear market this week. Despite such rapidly diminish

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Palantir Is an Enigma. The Opportunity in Its Stock Is Far More Clear.

    Palantir stock is a favorite of retail investors, but the company’s outside-the-box thinking makes some on Wall Street nervous.

  • More Americans have $1 million saved for retirement than ever before

    Here’s some really good news: More Americans have a cool $1 million or more in their retirement accounts than ever before. The Boston-based investment giant says the number of 401(k) accounts with seven-figure balances swelled 84% in the 12 months ended June 30 to 412,000, while the number of seven-figure IRAs jumped more than 64% to 341,600.

  • Four High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these four dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • 10 Stocks that Helped Warren Buffett Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks that helped Warren Buffett make $4.6 billion in dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of Buffet’s investment strategy and profile, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks that Helped Warren Buffet Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends. Warren Buffett is […]

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) jumped 10.1% on Friday after the swimwear and intimate-apparel company announced that it reached a preliminary agreement on a potential acquisition. With $270 million in cash reserves and no debt, Naked then intensified its hunt for value-creating acquisitions. Naked Brand Group's stock price rose sharply on news of a potential acquisition deal.

  • U.S. Stocks See Large Inflows as ‘Everyone Believes in TINA’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock funds enjoyed their largest inflows in nine weeks, according to Bank of America strategists, as strong central bank support means there’s no alternative to equities to generate returns.U.S. equity funds attracted $12.8 billion in the seven days ending Aug. 18, Bofa said in a note, citing EPFR Global data. Worldwide, investors poured $23.9 billion into equities in the period, and pulled $4.5 billion from cash funds, the first outflow in five weeks.The BofA data, which wa

  • Why Shares of Major Metals and Mining Stocks Melted This Week

    It's turning out to be a nerve-wracking week for metals and mining stocks, with many breaking their winning streak that started this year and falling precipitously. There's a common link between all these stocks: They're industrial metals producers, dealing in base metals, which also explains why they're tumbling.

  • Biden is canceling $5.8 billion in student loan debt, the largest amount so far

    New forgiveness covers hundreds of thousands of borrowers.

  • Microsoft raises Office prices, Robinhood extends earnings sell-off, Bitcoin and crypto stocks rally

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • I’m an ‘elder millennial’ with $2 million in investments but a low monthly income. Should I spend my savings to buy a home in San Francisco?

    'I am still unable to qualify for any sort of loan required to purchase a home here and would likely have to pay cash for any home I purchase.'

  • What China's new data privacy law means for Asian markets

    Tiffany Hsiao, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Artisan Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss regulatory risks in China after a new data privacy law was passed.

  • RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by for RLX Technology, Inc.'s second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. The company's financial and operational results were released through PR Newswire services earlier today and have been made available online.

  • Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Chewy, Inc.'s ( NYSE:CHWY ) business as it appears the company may be on...

  • Why Snowflake Stock Is Melting

    Shares of cloud-based data storage and analytics service provider Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are falling today, down by 8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT. You can probably blame investment firm Cleveland Research for that. As StreetInsider.com reports today, Cleveland Research counseled caution over Snowflake stock this morning, warning that Snowflake's partners "are seeing sales cycles elongate on increased competition from hyperscalers," and that Alphabet's BigQuery cloud data warehouse may be Snowflake's biggest competition.