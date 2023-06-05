HIAG Immobilien Holding AG's (VTX:HIAG) largest shareholders are private companies with 38% ownership, individual investors own 31%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in HIAG Immobilien Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 55% ownership

Insiders own 18% of HIAG Immobilien Holding

Every investor in HIAG Immobilien Holding AG (VTX:HIAG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 38% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 31% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of HIAG Immobilien Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HIAG Immobilien Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that HIAG Immobilien Holding does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see HIAG Immobilien Holding's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in HIAG Immobilien Holding. SFAG Holding AG is currently the company's largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. Grisgros AG is the second largest shareholder owning 18% of common stock, and Salome Varnholt holds about 17% of the company stock. Salome Varnholt, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of HIAG Immobilien Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG. It has a market capitalization of just CHF790m, and insiders have CHF139m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 31% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 38%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for HIAG Immobilien Holding (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

