HIAG Immobilien Holding AG's (VTX:HIAG) top owners are private companies with 38% stake, while 35% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in HIAG Immobilien Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

54% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

18% of HIAG Immobilien Holding is held by insiders

Every investor in HIAG Immobilien Holding AG (VTX:HIAG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 38% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 35% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of HIAG Immobilien Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HIAG Immobilien Holding?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in HIAG Immobilien Holding. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at HIAG Immobilien Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in HIAG Immobilien Holding. SFAG Holding AG is currently the largest shareholder, with 20% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 18% and 17% of the stock. Salome Varnholt, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of HIAG Immobilien Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG. It has a market capitalization of just CHF798m, and insiders have CHF140m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 35% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over HIAG Immobilien Holding. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 38%, of the HIAG Immobilien Holding stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand HIAG Immobilien Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that HIAG Immobilien Holding is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.