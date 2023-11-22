Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2023

Hibbett, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $2.05, expectations were $1.12.

The participants on this call are Mike Longo, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jared Briskin, Executive Vice President, Merchandising; Bob Volke, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Bill Quinn, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Digital; and Ben Knighten, Senior Vice President of Operations. I will now turn the call over to Mike Longo.

Mike Longo: Good morning. And welcome to the Hibbett, City Gear Q3 earnings call. For those of you following along the slides, I am on slide three, entitled Overview. We are very pleased to report a strong financial and operating performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Our team did an outstanding job with consistent execution of our strategy, as we continue to win market share. While the retail environment remains challenging, as consumers are being more selective in their discretionary spending, we worked very hard to offer compelling product mix that meets this demand. Additionally, our superior customer service, a best-in-class omnichannel shopping experience, strong vendor relationships, in-store placement and underserved markets our distinct competitive advantages that allowed us to continue to gain market share.

Our sales were supported by a strong back-to-school season, which occurred in the first month of the third quarter. Footwear sales, continue to be the key driver of our sales, especially for premium brands. We are fortunate to have strong vendor relationships that support our ability to deliver the latest products that appeal to our fashion conscious consumers. During the quarter, we benefited from a more regular schedule of new product launches, which received a very positive response from our brand loyal customers. As announced earlier in the quarter, we launched our Nike Connected Partnership which connects Hibbett and Nike’s loyalty programs. We are very excited about this new benefit for our customers, what it means for our joint businesses.

Bill will provide some additional detail in his remarks. In addition to our solid sales performance. We are pleased with the progress we have made with respect to improved expense management and disciplined inventory controls, Bob will cover this in greater detail in his remarks. We also continue to make the necessary investments in our business to enhance the customer experience, both in our stores and our expanding omnichannel platform. We believe our store expansion strategy will be a key driver to our continued growth and we are still on track to meet our goal of adding approximately 40 net new stores this year. We are pleased with the trends in our business and look forward to the fourth quarter and a successful holiday sales season in line with our expectations.

We are excited about additional new product launches around the holidays, which will boost sales and we are confident we have sufficient inventory to support these events and our premium Footwear sales. I would like to emphasize, in short, we are investing in our business model for the long-term and continue to take market share. Before turning the call over to Jared, I would like to thank our 11,000 team members across the organization for their dedication and hard work and support to our customers in a relatively challenging environment. We have a passionate and dedicated workforce operating more than 1,150 stores, our omnichannel platform, our logistics facilities and our store support center. They distinguish our brand in the marketplace with outstanding support that continues to drive customer loyalty and extends our market reach.

Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Jared.

Jared Briskin: Thank you, Mike. Good morning. Please turn to slide four entitled Merchandising. The third quarter opened with a strong conclusion to the back-to-school season. Footwear remained our strongest category during the quarter with a low single-digit comp sales increase. Results in Footwear were driven by strength in basketball, lifestyle and running silhouettes. A favorable launch calendar also enables these positive results. Apparel and Team Sports were both negative for the quarter down in the low teens. Seasonal categories were strong during the back-to-school season, but cooled in the latter part of the quarter due to the warm and dry weather patterns. Apparel also continues to be affected by promotional activity due to elevated inventory levels in the market.

While Apparel was a challenge overall, socks and backpacks were strong performers in the back-to-school period. Specific to Footwear and Apparel, the men’s and kids business was down low-single digits, while women’s was positive mid-single digits. Men’s and kids were both down low-single digits, driven by a low-teen decrease in Apparel, Footwear results in both men’s and kids were positive low single-digits. Women’s was up mid-single digits, driven by a mid-teens increase in Footwear offset by weak Apparel results. We continue to make progress on reducing our inventory, inventory levels declined slightly in the third quarter versus the second quarter, as well as year-over-year. We continue to expect the promotional environment through the fourth quarter, our targeted promotional efforts, as well as support from our key brand partners will help us achieve our goals for inventory reduction.

Our expectations remain unchanged. We are on track to deliver a mid-teens year-over-year inventory decline at year end. I will now hand the call over to Bob to cover our financial results.

Bob Volke: Thank you, Jared, and good morning. Please refer to slides five entitled Q3 Fiscal 2024 Results. As a reminder, all financial results are reported on a consolidated basis, that includes both the Hibbett and City Gear brands. Total net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 0.3% to $431.9 million from $433.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Overall comp sales decreased 2.7% versus the prior year third quarter. Brick and mortar comp sales declined 5.4% compared to the prior year’s third quarter, while e-commerce sales increased 12.6% compared to the same period of fiscal 2023. E-commerce sales accounted for 17% of net sales during the current quarter, compared to 15% in the prior year third quarter.

Gross margin was 33.9% of net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to 34.3% in the third quarter of last year. This approximate 40-basis-point decline was driven primarily by lower average product margin, which is approximately 130 basis points below the same period last year. This unfavorable product margin performance is attributed to higher promotional activity across both Footwear and Apparel categories. Higher store occupancy costs, mainly due to deleverage from the slightly lower sales volume, accounted for approximately 40 basis points of the overall decline in gross margin versus the prior year period. Partially offsetting the unfavorable product margin occupancy impacts was an improvement in freight shipping shrink and logistics costs, as a percent of sales.

SG&A expenses were 23% of net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 23.9% of net sales for the third quarter of last year. This approximate 90-basis-point decrease is primarily the result of our continued focus on expense management, including improved efficiency of store labor and strategic reductions in discretionary expense categories, such as professional fees and advertising. These initiatives have more than offset the impacts of inflation on wages, goods and services and deleverage from slightly lower sales volume. Depreciation and amortization in the current quarter of fiscal 2024 increased approximately $1.4 million in comparison to the same period last year, reflecting increased capital investment on store development, technology initiatives and various infrastructure projects over the last three fiscal years.

We generated $34.5 million of operating income or 8% of net sales in the third quarter this year, compared to $34.2 million or 7.9% of net sales in the prior year’s third quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $2.5 for this year’s third quarter, compared to $1.94 per share in the comparable period of fiscal 2023. We ended the third quarter of fiscal 2024 with $29.6 million of available cash and cash equivalents on our unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet and $96.9 million of debt outstanding on our $160 million unsecured line of credit. Net inventory at the end of the third quarter was $398.1 million, a 1.7% decrease from the prior year’s third quarter and down 5.4% from the beginning of the fiscal year. Capital expenditures during the third quarter were $11.5 million with approximately 75% attributed to store development projects, including new stores remodels, relocations and new signage.

We opened 10 net new stores in the third quarter, bringing the store base to 1,158 in 36 states. We repurchased just over 700,000 shares under our share repurchase plan in the third quarter at a total cost of $32 million. We also paid a recurring quarterly dividend during the quarter in the amount of $0.25 per eligible common share for a total outflow of approximately $3.1 million. Now turn to slide six, year-to-date results. Total net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 increased 1% to $1.26 billion, while year-to-date comparable sales have decreased 1.9% versus the first nine months of last year. Brick and mortar comp sales declined 2.7% and e-commerce comp sales increased 2.9% compared to the prior year. Year-to-date, gross margin was 33.5% of net sales versus 35.3% of net sales last year.

This is an approximate 180-basis-point decline. Please note the unfavorable gross margin various on a year-over-year basis has improved since the end of the second quarter, we closed Q2 trailing prior year gross margin by 240 basis points. The decline in year-to-date, gross margin continues to be driven by lower average product margin of approximately 240 basis points. This was 300 basis points at the end of Q2 and higher store occupancy costs of approximately 40 basis points. On the positive side, we experienced year-over-year improvements in freight shipping and logistics cost as a percent of net sales. SG&A expenses were 23% of net sales for the first nine months, compared to 23.2% in the same period last year. The approximate decrease of 20 basis points is primarily the result of lower spend in advertising and professional fees.

We have generated $96.4 million of operating income or 7.6% of net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $117.7 million or 9.4% of net sales in the prior year’s first nine months. Net income for the first nine months of this year was $72.3 million or $6 -- or $5.66 per diluted share, compared with $89.6 million or $6.71 per diluted share in the prior year comparable period. Capital expenditures for the first nine months of fiscal year were $37.2 million, predominantly related to store initiatives, including new store openings, relocations, expansions, remodels and technology upgrades. I will now turn the call over to Bill Quinn to discuss consumer insights.

Bill Quinn: Thank you, Bob. Starting with our loyalty program. I am happy to report continued growth. In Q3, our loyalty sales grew single digits. This was primarily driven by more members shopping and average ticket growth, higher average unit retail drove the growth in average ticket and increased member shopping was driven by continued engagement from our existing members. We continue to make improvements to our loyalty program, we are especially excited to announce the launch of our Connected Partnership, connecting Hibbett to Nike’s loyalty program. This transformative partnership will further distinguish the Hibbett retail experience, customers can now sign up to be a Connected member either in-store or online, also both new and existing customers can sign up to be a Connected member.

Benefits of the program includes exclusive shopping experiences, personalized content and early access to Nike and Jordan member products, integrating the Hibbett rewards and Nike membership will improve the ways we engage and delight our members across all omnichannel touch points. We heavily marketed the launch of the program and we also have a variety of ongoing digital and in-store marketing campaigns. Customers have been very receptive to the program and we are pleased with the results we are seeing. Turning to our e-commerce business, in Q3 sales increased 12.6% versus last year, e-commerce represented approximately 17% of total sales for the quarter versus last year’s 15%. We have seen a propensity of customers return to online shopping, as indicated by our most recent surveys in Q3 sales data.

Traffic, conversion and average ticket all increased in Q3 driven primarily by Footwear, as well as a strong back-to-school sale. Entering Q4, we are continuing to keep a pulse on our customers are feeling, customers continue to have elevated concerns around the economic conditions, including inflation. On a positive note, concerns around resuming student loan payments have declined since the summer, also our customers intend to purchase more this holiday season than last year. I will now hand the call back to Bob to discuss our guidance.

Bob Volke: All right. We are moving forward to slide eight. The business outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 remains challenging to predict, inflation has continued to have a broad impact not only on consumer sentiment and spending patterns. But has also contributed to increases in our operating costs in the form of wages and prices we pay for various goods and services. Higher interest rates have driven up the cost of borrowing for us and may also be affecting discretionary purchase decisions for those consumers with variable rate loans or credit card debt. We also expect the heavier promotional environment to continue for the near term. All these factors contribute to an uncertain retail environment as we enter the traditional holiday shopping period.

Despite these headwinds and uncertainties, our strong third quarter results coupled with our fourth quarter outlook that remains consistent with the assumptions supporting our previous guidance has resulted in adjustment of several elements of our fiscal 2024 full year guidance. The most prominent change is increase in our diluted EPS range. We are now anticipating diluted EPS for the full year to be between $8 to $8.30. This is up from $7 to $7.75 range that we provided for earlier. Consistent with prior guidance, net sales for the full year, including the impact of the 53rd week are anticipated to be flat to up approximately 2% compared to our fiscal 2023 results. The 53rd week is expected to be approximately 1% of full year sales, approximately 52% of our total sales will be recognized in the second half of the fiscal year.

Total comparable sales are still expected to decline in the low single-digit range for the full year. Full year brick and mortar comparable sales are also still anticipated to be in the negative low single-digit range. However, we now expect full year e-commerce revenue to be flat to up low-single digits. We are anticipating a slight mix shift toward e-commerce that we saw in the third quarter will continue through the holiday season. We expect our net new store count to be approximately 40 units for the year. This is at the low end of the previous range as delays in external approval and longer lead times on inspections and permitting have pushed back some of our construction schedules. We anticipate the aggressive promotional environment to continue in the near-term.

Projected full year gross margin remains unchanged from previous guidance at approximately 33.9% to 34% of net sales. We have lowered the anticipated, SG&A range as a percent of net sales to 23.1% to 23.3%, down from 23.3% to 23.5%, which was provided in our previous guidance. We are actively managing discretionary expenses and continue to focus on identifying efficiencies throughout the organization, which are currently helping us offset inflationary pressures, most notably in labor and benefits. Operating margin for the year is expected to be in the range of 7.6% to 8% of net sales, up from previous guidance of 7.4% to 7.8% of net sales. Operating profit as a percent of net sales in the fourth quarter benefits from higher sales volume. Although, the 53rd week is not considered a significant driver of incremental operating profit due to the low sales volume projected for that week.

We still expect to carry debt throughout the remainder of the year, although we have lowered the interest expense range as a percent of sales. Consistent with previous commentary, we anticipate the borrowings will moderate as inventory levels decline throughout and after the holiday season. As noted previously, diluted earnings per share are anticipated to be in the range of $8 to 8.30, up from previous guidance of $7 to $7.75. This range assumes an estimated full year tax rate of approximately 23.1% to 23.3%, down slightly from prior guidance and an estimated year end weighted average diluted share count of approximately $12.6 million also down slightly from prior guidance. We continue to project capital expenditures in the range of $60 million to $70 million, with the largest allocation focused on new store growth, remodels, relocations, new store signage and improving the consumer experience.

Our capital allocation strategy will continue to include share repurchases and recurring quarterly dividends, in addition to the capital expenditures noted above. That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the line for questions.

