U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,967.45
    -2.70 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,696.72
    +40.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,464.67
    +9.12 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,894.69
    -2.31 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.06
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.90
    +11.20 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0676
    +0.0093 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9570
    +0.0410 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2017
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0440
    -0.1550 (-0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,811.68
    +279.41 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.66
    +0.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.23
    +52.95 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

HiBid Auctions Hits $48.5M in GMV Last Week, with Vintage Comics, Sports Cards, Toys, Home Furnishings, and More Now Open For Bidding

·2 min read

OCALA, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid enabled the sale of $48.5 million in gross merchandise value in auctions held through the platform last week. Over 705,000 lots were sold online in 1,642 timed and live auctions taking place between February 20th and 26th, with the total hammer value exceeding $87 million. Among the thousands of auctions currently on the site, there are numerous events featuring vintage comic books, sports cards, collectible toys, furniture, exercise equipment, and home furnishings. Standout lots include early Marvel comics, a John Deere pedal tractor, and a NordicTrack treadmill.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewsfoto/Hibid-AuctionFlex)
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewsfoto/Hibid-AuctionFlex)

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

February 20th-26th, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Merchandise Value: $48.5+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $87.2+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 705,176
Timed Auctions: 1,536
Live Auctions: 106
Bids Placed: 2.57+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 5.39+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Sports Cards & Comics Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: January 2nd-March 4th
Seller: Emerald Ventures, LLC
View Auction Catalog

Amazon Product Liquidation
Auction Type: Timed
Date: February 18th-March 4th
Seller: ATX Auctions
View Auction Catalog

Toy Consignment Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: February 14th-March 2nd
Seller: Gavin Bros. Auctioneers LLC.
View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hibid-auctions-hits-48-5m-in-gmv-last-week-with-vintage-comics-sports-cards-toys-home-furnishings-and-more-now-open-for-bidding-301759595.html

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex

Recommended Stories

  • With AmazonSmile gone, here’s how to donate to charity while shopping at Walmart, Chewy, Walgreens and other stores

    Retailers including Walmart, Walgreens and Chewy.com give shoppers the opportunity to support charities, either directly or indirectly

  • 3M stock bounces more than 2% after saying DoD records show nearly 90% of plaintiffs in Combat Arms litigation had no hearing impairment

    Shares of 3M Co. (MMM) climbed 2.4% after the consumer, industrial and health care products company said the U.S. Department of Defense’s records show that the “vast majority” of claimants in Combat Arms earplug litigation have normal hearing under accepted standards. The DoD records are for more than 175,000 plaintiffs. The records show that under American Medical Association (AMA) standards, almost 90% of plaintiffs have no hearing impairment, and under World Health Organization (WHO) and National Institute of Health standards, more than 85% of plaintiffs have normal hearing.

  • Virgin Galactic finishes lengthy spacecraft upgrades, plans Q2 commercial service

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc has completed a lengthy upgrade period for its centerpiece tourist spacecraft, with commercial service on track to begin in the second quarter of 2023, the company said on Tuesday. The company, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, had suspended flights of the spaceplane VSS Unity and its carrier plane in 2021 to make various spacecraft enhancements, delaying the company's debut customer mission to the edge of space. "Our near-term objective for commercial spaceline operations is to safely deliver recurring flights with our current ships while providing an unrivaled experience for private astronauts and researchers," Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Michael Colglazier said in a statement on the company's Q4 and year-end 2022 earnings.

  • McDonald's Expands Bold Breakfast Menu Experiment

    Alert Early Bird, the fast-food chain has a new morning menu item that could change the restaurant game.

  • FDA Approval Brings Some Good News For Bankrupt Lucira Health

    Friday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first over-the-counter (OTC) at-home diagnostic test to differentiate and detect influenza A and B. Lucira Health Inc's (NASDAQ: LHDX) COVID-19 & Flu Home Test is a single-use at-home test kit that provides results from self-collected nasal swab samples in roughly 30 minutes. The single-use test can be purchased without a prescription and performed entirely at home using nasal swab samples self-collected by individuals ages 14 y

  • Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -50% and 2.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Best AI Stocks: Bank Of America Weighs In On ChatGPT Phenomenon

    Some surprise chip equipment as well as cloud software analytics companies are among the best AI stocks, says Bank of America in a report on the ChatGPT phenomenon.

  • Former FTX Engineering Director Nishad Singh Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charges: Reuters

    Former FTX Director of Engineering Nishad Singh pleaded guilty to criminal charges in a New York court on Tuesday.

  • Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Post office buys 9,250 electric vans, 14,000 charge stations

    The U.S. Postal Service is buying 9,250 Ford Motor Co. electric vans and 14,000 charging stations as part of a move to switch its fleet to electric vehicles. The service also is buying another 9,250 internal combustion vans from Fiat Chrysler in North America, now part of Amsterdam-based Stellantis. The Fiat Chrysler and Ford vehicles together will cost just over $1 billion.

  • GM to Axe Hundreds of Jobs. But It’s Not About Cutting Costs.

    General Motors is cutting salaried and executive staff positions, after saying earlier this year that it didn’t plan layoffs. GM (ticker: GM) representatives on Tuesday said the cuts affected a small number of employees and an internal memo said the reductions were related to performance, according to a MarketWatch report. The Detroit News reported that 500 employees would lose their jobs.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • ‘Bad luck finds us all.’ Here’s exactly how much you should have in savings right now (and just how few Americans actually have this amount socked away)

    Many high-yield savings accounts are paying more than they have in over a decade, so now is a great time to build up that emergency fund.

  • M2 Money Supply Just Dropped the Most Ever. What That Says About the Fed’s Next Move.

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point in mid-March.

  • Kohl's swings to surprise loss; warns on profit for year

    Kohl's swung to a surprise fourth-quarter loss and sales slumped as the department store was forced to slash prices to get customers to buy clothing as inflation squeezed family budgets. The retailer, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, also issued an annual profit outlook Wednesday that fell below Wall Street expectations, sending shares tumbling more than 7% in premarket trading. A number of major retailers, Target, Walmart and Home Depot among them, have issued weaker financial outlooks for 2023 in a challenging economic environment for Americans.

  • Alibaba Stock Surges After Earnings Sell-Off, But Is BABA Stock A Buy Now?

    Alibaba stock was in rally mode early Wednesday, helped by a 4.2% rise for the Shanghai Composite overnight.

  • Not Every Buffett Stock is a Good Value: Three to Avoid Now

    Morningstar lists three Buffett holdings that are currently overvalued, according to its fair value estimates.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks fall, manufacturing data on tap

    U.S. stocks fell Wednesday morning ahead of manufacturing data.

  • Elon Musk To Deliver Third Tesla 'Master Plan' At Austin Investor Day As EV Rivals Close Gap

    Elon Musk has a mixed record on long-term promises, but his vision remains crucial for the global EV market.