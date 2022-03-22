Hibiki-Seiki and Optima Manufacturing enter Strategic Partnership to Supply North American Aerospace Industry

Optima Manufacturing

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japan-based Hibiki-Seiki and Alberta-based Optima Manufacturing (Optima), with support from the Invest Alberta Corporation (IAC) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership to jointly manufacture and supply high-precision machining and components for the North American Aerospace Industry. This partnership is expected to generate $5 million in new business for the partners and create 10 new high-skilled jobs in Alberta over the next year with up to 50 new jobs between the two companies within the next five years.



“Thanks to the support of JETRO and IAC, we identified Optima Manufacturing as the ideal strategic partner for us to establish our initial entry into the North American market and leverage both complementary manufacturing capacities to rapidly expand our collective business and capture new opportunities across the global value chain,” said Isao Matsuyama, Vice President, Hibiki-Seiki. "This partnership will allow us to fill a major gap in the global supply chain of semi-conductors and meet the growing demand for specialized parts in North America’s rapidly expanding aerospace and satellite industry.”

Based in Yamaguchi, Japan since 1967 with a team of 107 employees, JISQ9100 certified Hibiki-Seiki specializes in reducing the weight of complex parts and components for the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment and satellite industry through its unique combination of turning technology and machining centers for thin precision metal cutting.

The partnership between Optima and Hibiki-Seiki will benefit a variety of industries on a global scale by alleviating current supply chain issues of precision components while unlocking new opportunities for expansion. Following the successful rollout of this initial partnership, Hibiki-Seiki is considering expanding its investment in Alberta by establishing a physical presence with additional equipment and human resources working alongside the Optima team at its Calgary-based headquarters.



"We are elated about this partnership with Hibiki-Seiki, and to expand our global reach," said Duane Hertzer, President, Optima Manufacturing. "Optima has been growing its global customer-base with clients throughout Japan, Europe, and other international markets. This partnership means we can take on new business opportunities at an accelerated pace by leveraging our combined manufacturing capacity and expertise. What’s more, is that it places us in an optimal position to generate new jobs back home in Alberta. We truly appreciate the support of Invest Alberta and JETRO in making this connection to Alberta’s supply chain and manufacturing advantage.”

Optima is one of Western Canada’s most diversified precision machining facilities. A Calgary-based corporation, it has been ISO-9001 certified since 2005 and specializes in the machining, assembly and kitting of small-to-medium-sized precision components for a globally diverse market of international Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM). Optima’s team is currently comprised of 52 associates and its global industry market portfolio includes energy, transportation, aerospace and process control. This is spread between markets in North America, Asia, Europe, and South America.



"We are pleased to collaborate with Invest Alberta and Optima Manufacturing to Hibiki-Seiki’s entry into the North American market,” said Kimiya Nakao, Business Development Partner, JETRO. "We intend to continuously support Hibiki-Seiki and other Japanese companies by helping introduce high-end Japanese technologies and promoting investment into new international markets.”

“This partnership between Hibiki-Seiki and Optima is a perfect example of how Alberta’s economy is being further diversified,” said Honourable Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation. "Their collaboration in the aerospace and manufacturing sectors presents new opportunities for Albertans. Our province is a destination of choice for business and I look forward to seeing more from Hibiki-Seiki and Optima in the future.”

“Alberta is strategically positioned to be a leading destination for manufacturing and aerospace companies. We’re excited to work with top-tier partners from Japan to support new technologies that are in demand from global industries, creating new investment, opportunities, and jobs in Alberta,” said Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta Corporation.

About Hibiki-Seiki

Founded in 1967 with its headquarters in Yamaguchi, Japan, Hibiki-Seiki is a second-generation family-owned machining and manufacturing company specializing in the production of semi-conductors and satellites for the global aerospace industry. For more information, visit hibikiseiki.com

About Optima Manufacturing

Established in 1990, Optima Manufacturing is a Calgary, Alberta-based family-owned business dedicated to providing the highest quality state-of-the-art close-tolerance machining and precision assembly services. Our parts are used in a variety of industries, including Aerospace, Oil and Gas, Environmental Control, Agriculture and Telecommunications. For more information, visit optimamfg.com

About Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)

JETRO, or the Japan External Trade Organization, is a government-related organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. Originally established in 1958 to promote Japanese exports abroad, JETRO's core focus in the 21st century has shifted toward promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and helping small to medium size Japanese firms maximize their global export potential. For more information, visit jetro.go.jp/en/



About the Invest Alberta Corporation

The Invest Alberta Corporation is dedicated to investment attraction, with a mandate to engage the world and provide high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. Alberta, Canada has the lowest corporate payroll and sales taxes; the youngest and highly educated workforce in Canada, and the most livable and affordable cities. Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so investors and businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. Learn more at investalberta.ca. For more information about IAC, contact communications@investalberta.ca

