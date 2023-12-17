Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:HIBISCS) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A RM0.02 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:HIBISCS) is about to go ex-dividend in just two days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's shares before the 20th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 19th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.02 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.025 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 1.0% on its current stock price of MYR2.45. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad paid out just 13% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (66%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad, with earnings per share up 9.6% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were three years ago.

The Bottom Line

Is Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad today.

While it's tempting to invest in Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

