Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:HIBISCS) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.0125

Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:HIBISCS) will pay a dividend of MYR0.0125 on the 19th of January. The dividend yield is 1.9% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 0.02%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 6.5% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. Since 2020, the annual payment back then was MYR0.025, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.05. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 26% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.6% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

