Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's (KLSE:HIBISCS) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:HIBISCS) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 28% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad is:

15% = RM401m ÷ RM2.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.15.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. This certainly adds some context to Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's exceptional 27% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.0% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 9.0%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 91% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Moreover, Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of three years of paying a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 8.4% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's ROE is speculated to decline to 10% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

