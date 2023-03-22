U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

HiBob Earns Spot on G2's 2023 Best Software Awards for Global Software Companies

PR Newswire
·4 min read

LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel , March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob, the company behind Bob, the HR platform transforming how organizations operate in the modern world of work announces it has been named to G2's 2023 Best Software Awards, placing in the top 100 on the Global Software Companies list and scoops five awards in the categories of software, satisfaction, market presence and HR product.

HiBob wins a slew of G2 Crowd "Best Software Awards 2023"

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

HiBob received a slew of G2's Best Software Awards in the categories listed below earning places in these lists thanks to the platform's ability to simplify people management and modernize the work experience for every employee.

Global Software Companies #92

Products for Mid-Market #22

Best Software Products #43

Highest Satisfaction Products #69

HR Products #16

Ronni Zehavi,CEO and Co-Founder at HiBob noted: "At HiBob, we see every interaction with a customer as an opportunity to find new ways of nurturing relationships, delivering customer satisfaction and reinforcing loyalty. I'm proud to say that our customers are some of the most modern and engaged companies in the world. They teach us where to innovate and how we can help improve their experiences everyday either directly or through our community hub Heartcore HR, and for that I am truly grateful.  To see this reflected in G2's renowned  software awards is the icing on the cake. I'm humbled and thankful."

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead."

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About HiBob

HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform 'Bob'.  Leading the way for the future workplace, Bob offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business.

Since 2015, trusted and empowered 'Bobbers' from around the world have brought their authentic selves to work, inspired to build the exceptional HR systems that will revolutionize the work experience for HR professionals, managers, and employees. Agile and adaptable, HiBob innovates through continuous learning loops to produce  seismic cultural shifts for companies with dynamic, distributed workforces.

HiBob is used by more than 2,500 multinational companies - including Cazoo, Gong, Hopin, Monzo, Happy Socks, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia. Organizations using Bob are able to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent, upskill and elevate employee engagement.

For more information about HiBob, visit www.hibob.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hibob-earns-spot-on-g2s-2023-best-software-awards-for-global-software-companies-301778620.html

SOURCE HiBob

