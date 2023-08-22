Hickory woman charged with embezzling $900K

Aug. 22—A federal grant jury in Charlotte handed down a criminal indictment charging Michelle Wilshire, 48, of Hickory, with multiple counts of wire fraud, tax fraud and money laundering for allegedly embezzling more than $900,000 from her employer.

The indictment was announced by U.S. Attorney Dena J. King for the Western District of North Carolina, in collaboration with Donald "Trey" Eakins, special agent in charge of the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division, Charlotte field office, and Tommy D. Coke, inspector in charge of the Atlanta Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which oversees Charlotte.

From 2016 to 2012, allegations in the indictment show that Wilshire was employed by a family-owned business in Conover, which was not disclosed but identified in court documents as Company A.

At the time, Wilshire was in charge of the company's Comdata account, which handles third-party payment processing and debit card issuing services that the company used for fleet management and payment services for its drivers.

The indictment alleges that Wilshire executed a scheme to defraud her employer by issuing multiple Comdata prepaid debit cards in her name and in the names of others including former employees, fictitious employees, and current employees who were not aware the cards existed, according to King's office.

Wilshire allegedly caused Comdata to load funds onto the prepaid debit cards, which the defendant then withdrew via ATM cash withdrawals. Between November 2017 and July 2021, Wilshire allegedly withdrew more than $528,000 from prepaid Comdata debit cards.

In addition to the debit card scheme, Wilshire allegedly embezzled company funds by using Comdata's Comchek and Comchek Mobile services to issue checks in the defendant's name and to make multiple wire transfers into Wilshire's personal bank account, totaling over $315,000, according to King's office.

Wilshire also allegedly caused more than $58,000 in company funds to be transferred through Comdata into the bank account of a former company employee.

According to allegations in the indictment, Wilshire also prepared and filed individual income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2021, which did not include the additional funds Wilshire received through her embezzlement scheme.

Wilshire is charged with six counts of wire fraud, which carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count; five counts of making and subscribing a false tax return, which carry a statutory maximum term of one year in prison per count; and two counts of money laundering which carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction.

The charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law, King said.

Wilshire's initial court appearance in Charlotte has been scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 10:15 a.m.

King thanked the efforts of staff working in the Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Savage and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Frick of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Charlotte are prosecuting the case.